Unsolved Mysteries producer reveals new leads on cold cases being handed over to law enforcement

Hit true crime sequence Unsolved Mysteries is producing hundreds of new leads, a few of that are main law enforcement businesses to reinvestigate cold cases, in accordance to the Netflix sequence’ boss.

Unsolved Mysteries’ government producer Terry Dunn Meurer instructed Selection that viewers had responded in pressure and there have been “in all probability round 2,000 ideas and feedback at this level” and, whereas not all of them have been credible leads, law enforcement businesses have been “working the leads we’re giving them”.

Earlier, Netflix received on the case when, pushed by an incredible viewer response, it created a public Google folder to add ideas in regards to the Unsolved Mysteries cases.

Meurer couldn’t present a precise determine on what number of cases have been being re-examined or what number of have been leads being adopted by law enforcement, however stated, “We move the leads if there’s law enforcement concerned. Like within the Alonzo Brooks (pictured) case. We’ve been sending leads to them for Alonzo. I’ve been working on the [Rey] Rivera case. After which the lead for Endres goes immediately to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.”

He added: “We all know they’re working the leads we’re giving them, and I’m certain they’re getting leads of their very own, however we simply don’t know. There’s simply no method to quantify what number of credible leads there are. However loads has are available in. It’s been very energetic.”

The six cases within the reboot contain various uncommon, typically grisly, however at all times compelling unsolved disappearances or murders, together with the thriller of what occurred to Rey Rivera earlier than his physique turned up in a lodge room, Brooks’ disappearance after a celebration and the way residents of a Massachusetts county claimed to have encountered a UFO.

Viewers have been requested to submit ideas and leads to the Unsolved Mysteries web site for every episode.

The sequence is a reboot of the basic true crime sequence that premiered on NBC within the US in 1987. Subsequent new variations screened on Lifetime and Spike TV, however the present urge for food for real-life homicide mysteries has ensured the Netflix sequence has change into world hit.

