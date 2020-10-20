Unsolved Mysteries Stolen Kids theories | Are Andre, Christopher & Shane linked?

After a profitable first season, Unsolved Mysteries is again for an additional quantity on Netflix, providing six extra circumstances within the hopes that solutions can lastly be discovered for households nonetheless struggling.

One of the crucial heart-wrenching episodes of the brand new sequence is titled Stolen Kids, specializing in the disappearances of three kids from Harlem within the late Eighties, which can or is probably not linked.

We check out what occurred to Christopher Dansby, Andre Bryant and Shane Walker and the highest theories for the Unsolved Mysteries case.

Unsolved Mysteries episode 6: What occurred?

On the night of 18th Might 1989, Allison Dansby took her two-year-old son Christopher to the Martin Luther King Jr Towers Playground.

Leaving him within the care of his grandmother, she popped into a close-by retailer, however was horrified to search out Christopher gone upon her return.

The grandmother defined that he had been enjoying with an older lady and boy, who had been additionally nowhere to be seen.

Allison reported her son lacking to the police, whose investigation discovered one witness who claimed to have seen Christopher strolling with a person down a street close to to the play space.

Based on the witness, he was African-American, in his mid-to-late 20s and about sux toes tall, with dreadlocked hair, however he was by no means discovered.

That is notably troubling given a really comparable incident occurred simply three months later, when Rosa Glover took her one-year-old son, Shane Walker, to the identical park in Harlem.

Two older kids requested Rosa if they might play with Shane and she or he agreed, taking a seat on a bench close by the place she may control them.

A person joined her quickly after, who reportedly spoke about how dangerous issues occur to kids whose mother and father don’t pay sufficient consideration, which is a sinister coincidence given what occurred subsequent.

Shane too went lacking and the pair of youngsters who had been enjoying with him claimed they didn’t know the place he went; it later emerged they had been the identical kids who had frolicked with Christopher previous to his personal disappearance.

The kids and the person who sat with Rosa had been questioned by police, however none had been thought-about suspects within the investigation.

These eerily comparable circumstances have additionally been mentioned in affiliation with a 3rd lacking individuals case, that being Andre Bryant, who disappeared at just one month previous in March 1989.

Within the days main as much as his abduction, his mom, Monique Rivera, had develop into acquainted with two girls who had taken her purchasing for new garments.

They invited her out a second time, insisting that she deliver her new child boy together with her; Monique’s physique was discovered bludgeoned to dying the following day, whereas Andre has by no means been discovered to today.

As all three infants had been African-American and residing in the identical neighbourhood on the identical time, there was hypothesis that the disappearances may very well be linked.

Nonetheless, there’s a lack of onerous proof to help such a narrative presently, however it’s hoped that Unsolved Mysteries may encourage new results in come ahead.

Concept one: The kids had been kidnapped for a black market adoption ring

One of the crucial outstanding theories that has been put ahead in relation to those circumstances is that the kids had been kidnapped to be offered right into a black market adoption ring.

Given the extraordinarily comparable circumstances by which Christopher and Shane disappeared, each had even been dwelling in the identical condo constructing, some have puzzled if this might have been a routine operation for a neighborhood prison gang.

The Charley Venture, which maintains a database of chilly case lacking individuals information, have created a picture of what Christopher and Shane may appear to be as we speak, if they’re nonetheless alive.

Concept two: Andre’s disappearance was unrelated

Whereas Christopher and Shane’s abductions are very comparable, the case of Monique and her new child son Andre is de facto fairly totally different.

Not solely had been two girls concerned, somewhat than two kids, but additionally Monique herself was brutally murdered within the kidnapping, suggesting there could have been a private connection behind it.

The Charley Venture states that Monique “could have identified” her two attackers from center faculty, whereas they allegedly used a fraudulent bank card on their buying journey, suggesting they could have been concerned in additional prison exercise.

The organisation’s web site has an image of Monique, child Andre, and what he may appear to be as we speak, if he’s nonetheless alive.

