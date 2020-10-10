Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 | All six cases and release date

Calling all web sleuths: Unsolved Mysteries is returning for six new cases. They usually’re set to be much more perplexing than earlier than.

As beforehand teased by govt producer Terry Dunn Meurer, viewers can count on ghost story and two mysteries primarily based exterior of the US among the many second quantity of enigmas.

Because of a brand new trailer, we additionally know the episode titles: Stolen Youngsters, Girl within the Lake, Washington Insider Homicide, Tsunami Spirits and Demise Row Fugitive. Though the small preview of the present didn’t reveal a lot about every case, RadioTimes.com (*2*)has unearthed in depth particulars about what mysteries can be uncovered in every episode (see under).

So, what precisely do these cases entail? How will you assist resolve them? And when will the episodes be launched? Right here’s all the pieces it’s essential find out about Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2.

When is Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 launched on Netflix?(*2*)

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 can be launched on Monday nineteenth October 2020(*2*) on Netflix.

The present’s second Netflix quantity will function six new episodes.

What are the brand new six cases in Volume 2?(*2*)

Though the brand new trailer provides away the title of every episode, it doesn’t reveal a lot details about every particular case. Nonetheless, with its personal sleuthing, RadioTimes.com(*2*) has been in a position to unearth some intriguing particulars what to anticipate…

Washington Insider Homicide(*2*)

RadioTimes.com(*2*) understands this episode will delve into the unusual case of John P Wheeler III. Also referred to as Jack Wheeler, his physique was discovered on thirtieth December 2010 within the Cherry Island Landfill, Delaware.

A boss of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Wheeler was apparently killed by a “blunt drive trauma,” in response to the Delaware state health worker’s workplace. Not solely is it unclear what precisely prompted this damage, however the causes behind Wheeler’s erratic behaviour days earlier than his physique was discovered stay elusive.

The 66-year-old was noticed on twenty ninth December 2010 apparently disoriented and carrying a black swimsuit just one shoe, in response to The Washington Submit. He was seemingly attempting to achieve entry to a storage, claiming he wanted to pay a parking price (nevertheless, his automotive was in a distinct storage on the time). Wheeler additionally claimed his briefcase had been stolen.

On the identical day, Wheeler approached a pharmacist within the space, asking for a trip to Wilmington, Delaware.

On the thirtieth December, when Wheeler was final sighted alive, he was seen wandering exterior a number of workplace buildings trying “confused and disoriented” at 8.30pm. 14 hours later, his physique was discovered.

How did Wheeler die? And what prompted his unusual behaviour?

Demise in Oslo(*2*)

RadioTimes.com(*2*) understands this episode will discover a homicide seemingly carried out on the Plaza Resort in Oslo, Norway.

A luxurious resort with 37 flooring, it’s identified for the mysterious homicide of an unidentified girl present in 1995. Checking in underneath the identify Jennifer Fergate, her loss of life was formally dominated as a suicide, with the lady found holding a Browning 9mm pistol.

Nonetheless, in response to Norweigan paper Verdens Gang, quickly particulars in regards to the case grew to become extra intriguing. Firstly, no gunshot residue or blood was discovered on her arms, indicating she didn’t fireplace the pistol. Secondly, the serial variety of the gun was eliminated and no fingerprints have been discovered on the weapon. All labels have been additionally faraway from her garments.

It’s not clear if the lady was truly referred to as Jennifer Fergate both, with no ID or passport discovered with the physique. Though the case was publicised on the time, the physique has by no means been recognized.

Stolen Youngsters(*2*)

In line with info seen by RadioTimes.com(*2*), this episode will examine the disappearance of Christopher Dansby, who was final seen in a New York Metropolis playground on 18th Might 1989.

In line with the Charley Venture, which publicises chilly cases of lacking individuals, two-year-old Christopher had been along with his mom within the playground on the day of his disappearance. Needing to select up meals at a close-by retailer, and not having a pram together with her, she left Christopher with family members on the park. When returning half an hour later, her son was lacking.

The place did Christopher go? Her family members stated he had disappeared whereas enjoying with a purple ball (a toy the boy didn’t personal).

Intriguingly, a seven-year-old boy allegedly witnessed Christopher strolling up a close-by avenue later within the day, accompanied by an unidentified man.

Girl within the Lake(*2*)

RadioTimes.com(*2*) understands this episode will comply with the case of JoAnn Matouk Romain. The mom disappeared after attending church in Michigan, US, in January 2010.

Her physique was finally discovered 70 days later floating within the icy Detroit River, 30 miles from the church.

Though the loss of life was formally dominated as a suicide, the Detroit Free Press stories that JoAnn’s daughter Michelle disputes this. After hiring a number of personal investigators and pathologists, Michelle says a number of findings emerged that ought to open up the case.

She alleges that not solely was the river’s present not robust sufficient to move her mom’s physique 30 miles, however that her personal pathologists discovered JoAnn died from a “dry drowning”. This implies there was no water in her lungs when her physique was discovered, indicating her respiration was affected earlier than she entered the water.

An post-mortem commissioned by Michelle additionally discovered bruises on her mom’s physique, indicating a wrestle earlier than JoAnn’s loss of life.

Demise Row Fugitive(*2*)

RadioTimes.com(*2*) understands this Unsolved Mysteries instalment will inform the story of Lester Eubanks.

In 1965, Eubanks was convicted of murdering 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener. Though serving time on loss of life row for a number of years, he escaped police custody in 1975 and has been on the run ever since.

Tsunami Spirits(*2*)

As hinted at within the collection trailer, Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 will delve into alleged ghost sightings in Ishinomaki, Japan following a devastating tsunami in 2011.

RadioTimes.com(*2*) has realized the episode will talk about exorcist Kansho Aizawa, who has reportedly seen undead spirits within the space. Aizawa has featured in lots of current documentaries, together with the paranormal movie The Non secular Idol (2019).

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 trailer(*2*)

On Thursday eighth October, Netflix launched a primary glimpse of the brand new episodes. Among the many anguished voiceovers, the brand new footage hints at a mysterious homicide in Olso, a chilling Japanese ghost story and physique being recovered from a landfill website.

The sneak peek ends with one voice ominously telling the viewers, “Any person on the market is aware of one thing”.

How can viewers assist?(*2*)

Viewers of Unsolved Mysteries can ship a tip to the present’s producers by way of the Unsolved Mysteries web site.

Will there be a bunch for Volume 2?(*2*)

No, similar to Volume 1, Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries is not going to function a bunch.

This differs from older episodes of the documentary, which was notably fronted by the late Robert Stack.

On the lookout for one thing else to observe? Take a look at our information to the (*2*)greatest TV collection on Netflix(*2*) and (*2*)greatest motion pictures on Netflix(*2*), go to our (*2*)TV Information(*2*), or discover out about upcoming (*2*)new TV reveals 2020(*2*).(*2*)