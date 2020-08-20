Unsolved Mysteries volume 2 release date confirmed – and it’s very soon

The wait is lastly over for Unsolved Mysteries followers!

Volume two of the detective present has been confirmed and it will likely be coming to viewers on October 19th.

Netflix introduced the information on their official Twitter web page, sharing a creepy image of a misty forest, with the caption: “Let’s see how a lot of a sleuth @Unsolved Mysteries Volume 1 made you…”

Solely upon shut inspection did followers soon discover the phrases: “New Mysteries October 19” hidden throughout the image.

And it precipitated fairly the storm, with many dashing to touch upon the photograph.

“YES!’ one merely wrote, sharing a display screen seize of the picture.

“Amen!” one other wrote alongside a gif of a girl having fun with a cocktail.

A little bit sharper model pic.twitter.com/EeAmrXXQog — Maks Markowicz (@maks_markowicz) August 19, 2020

Clearly impressed with the information, a 3rd requested for the streaming website to ship much more episodes, saying: “I like this format by the way in which. As an alternative of constructing the present about whoever is internet hosting it, you made it in regards to the individuals. And I like that every episode is about ONE story, giving every the time it deserves. Bravo! Please make extra.”

It’s not but recognized what every episode will likely be about, nonetheless, the present’s creator, Terry Dunn Meurer, not too long ago revealed that one episode will take a look at “uncommon exercise”.

As she revealed new episodes will drop “someday later this 12 months”, Meurer informed Selection that the present will delve into one other paranormal thriller, much like volume 1’s Berkshire’s UFO, the place residents of Berkshire County, Massachusetts recalled their baffling and terrifying experiences with a UFO on the night time of September 1, 1969.

When requested if viewers will see a ghost story, she replied: “Sure. However I’ll qualify that and say it’s an uncommon ghost episode. That’s all I’ll say. It’s completely different. A bit completely different.”

Over 20 years for the reason that present wrapped on NBC and CBS, 12 new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries have been commissioned by Netflix and produced by Terry Dunn Meurer, John Cosgrove and the group behind Stranger Issues.

The primary six episodes dropped on the streaming website on July 1st, and followers have been instantly hooked!

From Rey Rivera and Patrice Endres’ deaths and disappearances to Alonzo Brooks’ homicide and the Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes thriller, the six, very completely different episodes despatched viewers into a significant frenzy, with many turning into novice detectives and arising with theories of their very own.

Since its release, over 1000 suggestions have been despatched into the present and handed onto the FBI.

The present’s creators even launched unseen footage and clips on every episode to help with the web sleuthing.

They usually not too long ago revealed {that a} decades-old case was about to be solved, proving that one thing is unquestionably working.

With new Unsolved Mysteries on the way in which, it appears like viewers will likely be saved busy as soon as once more – and we will’t wait!

