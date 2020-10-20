Unsolved Mysteries | What happened to Andre Bryant’s mother Monique?

Unsolved Mysteries quantity two is accessible to stream on Netflix now, placing subscribers again into detective mode as they search solutions for these perplexing circumstances.

One of the vital disturbing episodes of the newest batch of Unsolved Mysteries episodes is named Stolen Children, exploring the disappearances of three youngsters which can or will not be linked.

The case of Monique Rivera and Andre Bryant is especially tragic and only a few leads have introduced themselves within the three a long time because it unfolded.

On twenty eighth March 1989, Monique encountered two African-American girl who took nice curiosity in her toddler son Andre, who was just one month previous on the time.

They took her searching for new garments and provided to achieve this for a second time the following day, so Monique organized for her sister-in-law to babysit Andre for the afternoon.

Nevertheless, when the time arrived, the ladies insisted that she deliver Andre with them and Monique obliged; they had been final seen entering into their automobile on twenty ninth March 1989 at 2pm.

The next morning, Monique’s physique was discovered. She had been hit over the pinnacle and strangled, whereas Andre was lacking altogether with no signal of his whereabouts. The kid has by no means been discovered to this present day.

Principle one: Monique knew her attackers from faculty

As said by The Charley Venture, an organisation which maintains a database on lacking individuals chilly circumstances, it’s believed that Monique might have identified one or each of her attackers from center faculty.

This, mixed with the violent nature of her dying, has led some to imagine that the homicide and abduction of Andre might have been the results of a long-held private grudge.

Nevertheless, the 2 girls have by no means been recognized and this has made it tough to decide with any certainty whether or not Monique actually did know them.

Principle two: Monique’s attackers wished Andre

The disappearance of Andre Bryant has been related to the kidnapping of two different youngsters, Christopher Dansby and Shane Walker.

Each had been taking part in in Martin Luther King Jr. Towers playground with two older youngsters, earlier than disappearing just about with no hint to by no means be seen once more.

Some have theorised that they had been kidnapped to be offered right into a black market adoption ring, suggesting that Monique and Andre might have been victims of the identical legal scheme.

In accordance to Monique’s husband, she had observed that the ladies had been utilizing a fraudulent bank card on their procuring journey, which means they may have been blended up in different criminal activity.

Nevertheless, the circumstances of Christopher and Shane’s disappearances are remarkably related, with each having lived in the identical residence constructing and been kidnapped from Martin Luther King Jr. Towers playground, after taking part in with the exact same two youngsters.

But Andre’s abduction is completely different by way of each the individuals it concerned and the truth that it ended with a homicide, suggesting these might have been unrelated tragedies.

Unsolved Mysteries Quantity Two is accessible to stream on Netflix from Monday nineteenth October 2020. On the lookout for one thing else to watch? Take a look at our information to the greatest TV sequence on Netflix and greatest films on Netflix, go to our TV Information, or discover out about upcoming new TV reveals 2020.