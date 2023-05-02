Unsuspicious Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Three women getting conned and reuniting with their families to question the oppressor might sound like a good plot. But what happens when a reprimand puts you at the center of a murder investigation.

Unsuspicious, the Netflix series, revolves around three women who have to do what’s necessary to prove that they have nothing to do with Jorghino’s murder despite having all the reasons to put a knife through his heart.

With the show’s first season out, here is everything you need to know about the show’s second season.

The not so “Unsuspicious” TV show’s ninth episode of season 1 ended on a very suspicious note which is making us all manifest season 2.

As a result of being duped by the same playboy, three ladies and their families visit his mansion in order to seek some explanations.

But are forced to remain and help with the investigation after the con man is found dead. The show, ‘Unsuspicious’, is a Portuguese-language dark comedy mystery series created by César Rodrigues and Leandro Soares with César Amorim as the screenwriter.

Unsuspicious Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of the show ‘Unsuspicious’ was released on August 17, 2022. All nine episodes of the Brazilian show were released on the premiere day itself with a running time of 26-35 minutes.

As of now, there is no official news regarding the development of a second season either by the creators or Netflix.

Season 1 of the show ended on a cliffhanger which hinted that the murderer may still be out on the loose. We are assuming that the writers can continue with this storyline for a probable season 2.

If the second season does get confirmed, it could premiere sometime in the last quarter of 2024, provided the renewal happens in the coming few months.

Additionally, the series ‘Unsuspicious’ shows no signs of ending, so no doubt it will continue to capitalize on it with new seasons, related products, or maybe even a film.

Unsuspicious Season 2 Cast

The cast of ‘Unsuspicious’ season 1 includes:

Paulo Tiefenthaler as Jorginho,

Fernanda Paes Leme às Patricia,

Maara Azevedo as Bete,

Thati Lopes as Thyellen,

Eliezer Motta as Marconi Gonçalves/Washington,

Marcelo Médici às Charles Nunes,

Gi Uzêda as Yara,

Cezar Maracujá às Raul,

Dhu Moraes as Zanina,

Raphael Logan as Darlisson,

GKAY as Xandra,

Silvero Pereira as quila, and

Romulo Arantes Neto as Mauricio

Unsuspicious Season 2 Trailer

Unsuspicious Season 2 Plot

In season 1 we saw Jorginho inviting his ex-wife Bete, his present wife Patricia, and The Yellen, his potential mistress, to dinner after realizing someone is after him.

They each arrived with their respective families. Despite his admission of defrauding his visitors, Jorginho requests they hold on to his valuables while he flees.

However, the following night, Jorginho is murdered, and it quickly appears that one of his guests committed the crime.

The show ‘Unsuspicious’, whose name belies its content, is filled with distrust after Jorginho Peixoto’s passing, as all of his relatives, including his ex-wives and daughter, play soccer, grill, and sing together while he is murdered. Due to his wealth and lack of any emotional ties, they had to be alone with Jorginho.

In the season 1 finale, ‘The Next Victim’, Charles thought that Jorginho was poisoned to death by Washington, whose name is actually Marconi Gonçalves.

While trying to escape, Marconi is murdered and it is soon found out that his death wasn’t an accident as assumed.

Someone killed Marconi by pushing him off the roof, which made us viewers think that Marconi was probably not behind the death of Jorginho.

He could have instead been poisoned by the person who shoved him. Season 2 may reveal Yara’s father, who might be associated with the killings, and if he isn’t the murderer, the real one will probably be revealed as well.

There is also a possibility that the connections established in the first season’s house might not last until the second, and we might also learn more about Jorginho’s past and what exactly caused his death this season.

The series storyline revolves around three women conned by the same man. Bitter and needing revenge, answers, and compensation, the three women with their families set their families to the Jorginho mansion only to find out that the conman is dead and murdered in cold blood.

What started as a quest for answers turns into proving their innocence. Initially, the playboy had sent all the women letters addressing his concerns about the imposter who plans to kill him.

A revelation that puts the women at the center of the investigation. The plot of the second season series is unknown, but it will pick up from the first season’s finale.

Netflix’s official description for the upcoming show reads: “Conned by the same playboy, three women and their families go to his mansion to get answers and must stay for an investigation when he’s found dead.”

According to the trailer, everyone is suspected of killing Jorginho Peixoto and is stuck in the middle of an intense yet funny investigation.