Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures studio working on new unannounced multiplayer game

Supermassive Games is hiring for a new project that has yet to be revealed.

When we talk about Supermassive Games, we talk about the authors of Until Dawn. The title enjoyed good success with its launch on PS4 back in 2015, which has led the studio to follow a similar path with The Dark Pictures Anthology, its latest creation. But it seems that it is not the only thing that they have in hand.

As we have learned thanks to its website, Supermassive is hiring staff for a unannounced multiplayer project. Specifically, they are looking for multiplayer title designers with experience developing multiplayer rules, combat systems, progression, and developing tutorials.

They are looking for someone experienced in combat systemsThis would indicate a new video game that we still do not know, in addition to a somewhat different approach from a team that has been comfortable with more classic proposals in the past, although they have also included online elements in different ways. “This position requires someone who likes to get their hands dirty with the engine and tools,” they comment on the offer.

In the absence of knowing more details about it, as if it will continue to bet on the same genre, we can tell you about The Dark Pictures. In October came House of Ashes, the third installment of the horror series, but it has one more still on the way. This is the last part of this anthology that, under the name The Devil In Me, will invite us to a spooky experience in the castle of HH Holmes, the first serial killer in North America.

