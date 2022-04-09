Until the invasion, the most downloaded apps in Russia were for leisure and entertainment. Now they are VPNs

The most downloaded apps on the App Store in Russia have varied significantly since the war began: in February, people opted for Zoom, Telegram and other social network apps; in March, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the war that followed, Russians opt for security apps y VPN.

As you can see in this image that analyst Alex Kocharov shared, only Telegram remains among the most downloaded apps between February and March. Everything else is VPN security tools.





From Genbeta we have checked the list of the most downloaded apps today and exactly two months ago in the Android App Store and Google Play and these lists that we have seen are indeed very similar to the one that Kocharov has shared on his Twitter. The most downloaded apps on February 7 they were messaging tools, social networks or AliExpressan online shopping portal.





Today, April 7, the favorite apps are VPN and other security tools.





control of the Kremlin

It must be remembered that Russia is a country in which the government of Vladimir Putin exercises control over its citizens in different ways. In 2017 he passed a law banning VPNs and other technologies that allow you to connect anonymously.

For its part, Telegram is an app created by a Russian person who has no good relationship with the president of the Kremlin precisely because of this control that it likes to exercise over what citizens publish on the Internet. Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, clashed with the government of Vladimir Putin when Moscow wanted to censor information that users shared on a social network that the Telegram entrepreneur also previously created, VKontakte or VK.

Access Instagram





In addition, it must be remembered that many international companies have left Russia, including technology companies. And even Putin has decided to block Instagram throughout his territory, in response to Facebook’s decision to allow in some countries messages in support of the violence against Russia and its soldiers, in the context of the war in Ukraine.

A VPN can help you bypass this social media block. Atlasvpn has reported that the wave of VPN installations from Russia began on March 11, 2022, when the communication agency of the Russian government announced that it would block Instagram in Russia from March 14, 2022. On March 14, 2022, VPN installations in Russia skyrocketed a 11.253%.

For its part, the Ukrainian government has asked for volunteers from the country’s hacker community to help the government protect critical infrastructure and also carry out conduct cyber espionage missions against Russian troops. This information has been leaked by Reuters, thanks to two people involved in the project.