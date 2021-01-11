Unusual: a TV host played Leeds in the humiliating defeat of Bielsa’s team in the FA Cup

Mark Wright in his two facets



This Sunday, Leeds United was eliminated in the third round of the FA Cup by a team from League Two, the English fourth division, the Crawley Town, who won at home at Broadfield Stadium, 3-0. The team of Marcelo bielsa has impressed at his start in the Premier League, after a 16-year absence, by his commitment to offensive football, but was humiliated in the knockout tournament.

The modest local club gave its public a joy and also the luxury of making the debut of one of its most famous players. When the added time remained to be played and the scoreboard was sentenced, the coach sent Mark Wright onto the court. The popular English television host was thus able to play for a few moments after years without stepping on a pitch.

It is that this celebrity whose level of fame allowed him to participate in several reality shows played in the lower divisions of the Arsenal and from Tottenham Hotspur, but he was never able to access the first team so after some assignments in the promotion team where he could not accommodate, his television facet began to explode.

Now, at 33, Wright, who hosted the British version of The Bachelor, managed to convince Crawley Town to add him to their roster, in an effort to return to the activity that can be seen in his own BBC miniseries. Mark Wright: The Last Chance. This Sunday, no less than against Leeds he entered the final to at least touch the ball on a couple of occasions, although it did not influence the historic triumph of the team.

Among his most outstanding television work are his co-hosting of the dating program Take Me Out, your participation in the dance program Strictly Come Dancing and his runner-up in reality I’m a Celebrity … Get me out of here!. In addition, he was part of the original cast of The Only Way es Essex.

For its part, Marcelo bielsa He was hurt after the humiliating 3-0 defeat: “It generates a lot of sadness and disappointment,” admitted the Argentine, who added: “We could not unbalance them when we attacked. We had the ball for a long period of time, but we couldn’t do much with it. “

“In the first half we played better than the opponent and the game was played as we wanted, although we did not create much danger. AND in the second half they played as the rivals wanted to play and created danger to deserve the goals they scored”, He sentenced Crazy.