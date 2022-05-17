Unusual accident in the Giro d’Italia: a cyclist injured his eye uncorking the champagne

Biniam Girmay had an accident with the cork in the celebrations for having won a stage in the Giro d’Italia



This week a singular event occurred in the Italy tour after the victory of Biniam Girmay in the tenth stage of the test. The cyclist born in Eritrea He made history by becoming the first black African to win a stage of the European competition, but he also made headlines for the unprecedented accident he suffered.

The 22-year-old was hit in the face by the cork when he was uncorking a bottle of champagne to celebrate. The scene was recorded by the cameras that captured the exact moment the small object hit his left eye and the athlete is rubbing and covering the area, while being applauded by those present.

A champagne cork can fly up to 80 kph (50 mph) when it comes out of a bottle and Girmay seemed deeply shaken when he was taken by ambulance to a hospital The cyclist had placed the bottle on the ground and leaned over it as he untied the tether before the cork flew out and hit him.

The 22-year-old Eritrean had proven too strong for Dutch ace Mathieu van der Poel, who threw up his hands in resignation after a long fight for the line at Jesi. The European hugged the winner on the line after giving him a thumbs up as he watched his rival race to victory.

Intermarche sporting director Valerio Piva said the victory was a historic moment for cycling: “This is a great moment, another continent entering the scene that will be important in the future.”

Biniam Girmay won stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia (Reuters)

While multi-tour winner Chris Froome was born in Kenya and South Africa’s Daryl Impey won stages, Girmay he is the first black African to do so: “I watched the Giro as a child on television and then I went running with the dream of participating one day,” he declared before his accident on the podium. “We write a little bit of history every day,” he added. “I am very happy for what I did today, I have no words to describe it. Thanks to my team who controlled the race from the beginning”.

the corridor of Intermarche he came of age in March when he became the first African to win a one-day classic at Gent-Wevelgem, when he was just 21 years old. He first drew attention at the world championships when he stood on the podium in the under-21s at the 2021 event in Belgium. He has already racked up eight wins since he turned pro in 2020.

On the other hand, the Spanish Juan Pedro Lopez of Trek maintained the race lead as the main contenders in the general classification all finished together. Stage 10 left Pescara with potential for a massive sprint, but pure sprinters like Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan were left behind as the pace picked up in the hills.

With information from AFP

