Unusual debut by Jorge Carrascal at CSKA Moscow: he was sent off half an hour into the game

The former River Plate player had his presentation at CSKA Moscow, which tied 1-1 with Rubin Kazan

The Colombian Jorge Carrascalwho passed days ago from River Plate to Russian football, he debuted in CSKA Moscow but had only 32 minutes of play, since he was sent off during the first half of the friendly ante Rubin Kazan. A few days after his departure from the Millionaire, the Colombian was chosen as the starter by coach Alekséi Berezutski in his new team, but his presentation was not the best since 32 minutes into the first half he received a double yellow card.

With the shirt number 8the talented Colombian soccer player received the first warning after 5 minutes and the second at 32m. when his team was already winning 1-0, from 16m. for Diveev’s goal. Three minutes later, Hakšabanović equalized Rubin Kazan, who is also in pre-season training in the Turkish city of Antalya.

Jorge Carrascal left River Plate after almost three years and will continue his career in CSKA Moscúwhat paid a loan with a charge of 340 thousand dollars until June with a purchase obligation if he plays half the games. The Colombian midfielder was never able to settle in the team of Marcelo Gallardo and, although the DT expressly asked to stayHe searched for new horizons.

Jorge Carrascal is a new CSKA Moscow player in the Russian Premier League / (Instagram: carrascall)

“I spoke with him, he gave me advice and I think it was a nice opportunity and he had to understand. He asked me to stay, but I told him that it was a dream to return to Europe and have that continuity, have minutes and play. He understood me and what he did was give me advice”, The 23-year-old footballer acknowledged at a press conference shortly after his transfer was confirmed.

Although in the beginning of the game he showed some glimpses of his class, with millimetric passes and some dribbles to face the counterattackseverything fell apart when could not control a ball and arrived at the wrong time to cut off an opponent’s advance. Although the puntinazo was slight, the referee decided to show him the second yellow card. Despite the protests of the Colombian and his companions, the judge did not hesitate and expelled him.

It is worth remembering that Jorge Carrascal faces his third experience in European footballsince after debuting in Millonarios de Colombia he defended the colors of the Seville from Spain and Karpaty Lviv from Ukraine.

KEEP READING:

Kylian Mbappé would request the departure of one of PSG’s new stars as a condition to renew his contract

The day Passarella threatened Maradona before the 86 World Cup: “If you take drugs, I’ll punch you”

The Goycochea-Ruggeri friendship, from the painful days of the 1981 Youth World Cup to the truncated business that shattered decades of relationship

The incredible scam suffered by a former River player: a non-existent club and a month and a half eating “egg, banana, rice and chicken”

The video that shocks England: the violent attack on the mother of Manchester City star Phil Foden