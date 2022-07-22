Unusual expulsion in Lanús-Vélez: the youthful Sanabria touched Francisco Ortega in his private parts and the VAR warned him

The unusual expulsion of Sanabria for groping Ortega. The VAR warned the referee who later took the red card from the Lanús player

An unusual situation occurred this Wednesday in the tie (2-2) between Lanús and Vélez disputed in La Fortaleza. After dominance by Fortín in the first half, in the second half Garnet tipped the field and the match grew emotional and spicy. The locals achieved equality and went for more. There the temperature grew and the climate was complicated for the referee louis wolf medina.

The controversial play was 18 minutes into the second half, near the line and on the edge of the substitute bench. The defender of Velez, Francis Ortegaprotected the ball and Matthew Sanabria he touched his private parts in the struggle, perhaps seeking to make him react. The Fortín player got angry and wanted to take revenge on the young garnet, but was restrained by his teammates.

In the first instance, the referee charged a foul, but did not know what had really happened. He received the call from the VAR to analyze the action on the monitor and, seeing the incident, decided to expel Sanabria. The situation was peculiar because of the red, but the referee must have acted that way when he saw what happened on the screen.

The red to Sanabria

In the reiterations you can see how Sanabria, when he was trying to dispute the ball in the touch, grabbed Ortega’s testicles from behind. The referee called the foul due to the reaction of the Vélez player who turned around and pushed the Lanús player. Not seeing the context of the event, the VAR called him and showed him the images, which left no doubt.

Sanabria’s teammates complained to Lobo Medina and the one who was most angry about the situation was the interim coach of Lanús, Rodrigo Acosta, Laucha’s brother, who has been running the Reserve for six years. His anger caused him to also receive the red one. It should be remembered that the leadership closed the arrival of Frank Kudelka as technical director.

The situation was reminiscent of an episode involving Juan roman riquelme Twenty years ago, when he was sent off for hitting the Banfield player, Fabian Santa Cruzwho groped him in a match played on the Drill court. “He put a finger up my ass”were the words that Fabian Madorranthe referee that noon at the Florencio Sola, put in Román’s mouth after the game.

The best alternatives of the vibrant tie between Lanús and Vélez

Sanabria’s loss was at a key moment in the match, as Lanús had recovered after a bad first half in which Vélez was superior and capitalized on possession with his attacks from the left. Before going to rest he took the lead with the goal of Maximum Perrone.

At the dawn of the complement, Lanús equalized through the Lautaro Acosta. The process was electrifying and the visitor once again took the lead with a goal from Leonardo Jara. But Lanús responded quickly and achieved another tie thanks to the annotation of Franco Ortellado which decorated the result.

Both Vélez and Lanús are still unable to recover in the Professional League and are at the bottom of the table. Although the Fortín has the incentive of having qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores and in that instance it will be measured with Talleres de Córdoba.

