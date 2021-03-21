Unusual KO in a fight in the United Kingdom: a decision of the referee left one of the boxers defenseless

The unusual decision of the referee that resulted in a knockout

The role of the referee within a ring Boxing is critical. He keeps the pace of the fight and ensures that the fighters do not comment on infractions. But like all humans, they can make a mistake in a decision and generate a confusing situation in the ring, as happened to Mark Lyson in the confrontation between Maxi Hughes Y Paul Hyland Jr.

It was not the boxers who took the spotlights of the night but I referred. After a short exchange of blows where there was an illegal impact below the waist, Lyson He pointed to the corner for a pause in the fight. Hyland Jr. weakened and the referee moved between the pair, assuming it would drop down and start the 10 second count, but later he changed his mind and his mistake was decisive.

Noticing that Hyland Jr. had recovered before hitting the mat, he instantly corrected himself and gave the green light for them to continue boxing. Hughes soon took advantage of the fact that his rival was off guard to achieve the KO in the eighth round. Although the fighter of 31 years He had been doing the merits to win the fight, it will be a bittersweet taste to see the last action before taking down his challenger.

The Doncaster native previously lost two attempts at the British super featherweight title and not long ago he considered walking away from the sport. He is now on an impressive winning streak after teasing Jono Carroll, outnumbered Viktor Kotochigov and conquered the Lonsdale belt against Hyland Jr.

But the striking action echoed on social media and some questioned Hughes’s lack of sportsmanship in deciding to hit a right hook when his opponent was turning his back on him. However, part of the public pointed directly at the referee as the main responsible for the strange outcome of the fight.

A remembered moment with similar overtones occurred in the victory of Floyd Mayweather on Victor Ortiz, in which the judge also had a direct impact on the outcome of the fight: after stopping the actions due to an illegal header, the Mexican approached to hit gloves with Money Y the famous American boxer took the opportunity to hit two lethal blows.

KEEP READING:

“The greatest fight in boxing history”: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua reached an agreement to meet in 2021

Floyd Mayweather opened his heart for the first time and reflected on his luxurious life

The unknown origin of “Canelo” Álvarez in the world of sports: what could have been his destiny instead of boxing