Unusual MMA fight in Russia: a professional fighter faced two amateurs who exceeded him by 226 kilos

MMA: Daniyal Elbaev beat PolnoeTV and Alexey Belyaev

Again the controversial Epic Fighting Championship organized a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight that travels the world. The Russian company summoned Daniyal Elbaev, a wrestler with professional experience, to face off in a 2 vs. 1 against bloggers FullTV y Alexey Belyaevwhom he managed to defeat in a few seconds and without any problem.

Elbaevwho is known T-34is a fighter who has a record of 12 fights (8-4-0) and recently appeared at Berkut Young or Hardcore Fighting Championship events, where he competed in the heavyweight category (145 kilos).

His rivals this time were Full TV y Alexey BelyaevFrom bloggers Russians who charged 200 and 173 kilos on the scale, respectively. That is, the two together exceeded by 226 kilos a Elbaevwho managed to kill them both in just 22 seconds.

Russian wrestler Daniyal Elbaev beat bloggers PolnoeTV and Alexey Belyaev in 22 seconds.

In the pictures you see a Daniyal Elbaev who began the fight by touching gloves with his two rivals and then he was very active from the moment the bell rang. It did not cause his timorous rivals to make a move. T-34 took the reins of the combat: he finished first with FullTV then directly face Belyaev and knock him out by pressing him against the bars of the octagon. The referee had to stop the fight because the influencers were unable to curb the superiority of Elbaev.

The young man from 25 years who is from the city of Nálchikthe capital of the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, was able to return to victory after his last professional MMA experience: he had lost by knockout in the first round against Islam Karimov in a fight held on November 25.

It is not the first time that the Russian blogger Alexey Belyaev take part in an evening of Epic Fighting Championship. He was already the protagonist of a controversial fight in which he beat him Vladislav Popova teenager from 18 years that barely weighs 57 kilos. The events of EFC they are known for having clashes between participants of different categories or even different genders.

KEEP READING:

He refused to give up in time and suffered a chilling injury in MMA

He received one of the most brutal kicks in the UFC and does not remember the rest of the fight: “It was a terrifying feeling”

Ponzinibbio fell in the UFC with another controversial decision loss and broke out: he left the octagon and shot at the judges