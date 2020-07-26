Unusual occurrence days before Rey Rivera’s disappearance could help solve Unsolved Mysteries case

Was Rey Rivera pushed from a helicopter to his demise in 2006? What’s the importance of Rey River’as notice hidden behind his laptop? And why was he carrying that penny when he died?

These are simply among the questions Unsolved Mysteries followers have been making an attempt to reply to work out precisely what occurred to Rey Rivera.

Nevertheless, simply in case the mysterious homicide wasn’t difficult sufficient, Terry Dunn Meurer, showrunner of the Netflix true-crime sequence, has now unveiled new proof within the case.

Talking on Netflix’s You Can’t Make This Up podcast, Meurer revealed that Rivera was very involved about his security within the two weeks before his disappearance on 16th Could 2006.

The showrunner pointed to 1 instance particularly that exposed the obvious hazard to him.

“There was an incident that occurred a couple of week before Rey disappeared. Alison was coaching for a triathlon and she or he wished to go to the native monitor and do some sprints. Usually she would simply go by herself – Rey was engaged on a deadline for his challenge. However he insisted on going together with her today,” Meurer mentioned.

“It was raining, so there was not lots of people on the monitor. However there have been two guys that got here up on the monitor and when that occurred Rey got here flying out of the automotive, in accordance with Alison, and appeared unusually involved.”

The physique of Rivera, a 32-year-old finance author, was discovered decomposing below a gap in a Baltimore resort deserted second-story room. Though police later dominated the demise as a suicide, it’s been a supply of hypothesis for followers of the Netflix sequence.

