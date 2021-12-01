Unusual public support from Cristiano Ronaldo to an incendiary comment against Lionel Messi for the Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke in a post that questioned the choice of the winner of the Ballon d’Or (Reuters)

And it is a fact: Lionel Messi He became the best footballer in the world for the seventh time in his career ahead of other great stars such as the Pole Robert Lewandowski and the Italian-Brazilian Jorginho, who completed the podium of the three most voted by the jury.

However, within the Top 10 there were also other international football referents such as Karim Benzema or N’golo Kante, who occupied the fourth and fifth place ahead of a historic winner of this trophy as Cristiano Ronaldo (sixth with 178 points).

This is the first time that the Portuguese star was left out of the first three candidates after integrating the podium for nine consecutive years and, after the luxurious gala that took place in Paris, the benchmark of Manchester United decided to pronounce on the final result with an unusual support for a comment that charged the inks against the Argentine.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s comment on a post about the Ballon d’Or

After posting a lengthy message on your account Instagram in which he charged against Pascal Ferré, editor-in-chief of France Football (magazine in charge of delivering the prestigious award) for “lying” and using his name to promote the trophy and the medium for which he works, CR7 disagreed with the position he held.

Once the event was over, an account created by a fan of the Portuguese posted a collage with four photos of Cristiano Ronaldo, including the one of the moment when France Football announced that he was in sixth place in the table. In the message, in addition to listing all his achievements, the owner of the page wondered: “Do you really think these 5 guys did more than him in the year?” A publication that the Portuguese supported with a like and in which he even wrote “Acts”, understanding that he did much more than the rest of the nominees who were ahead of him.

“Italian Cup, Italian Super Cup, Euro Cup Top Scorer, Top scorer in Serie A, Top scorer for Juventus, Top scorer for Manchester United in the season, Top scorer in football history, Top scorer and with the most presentations in the history of the European Championship ”, the fan listed.

Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or

“They still put him in sixth place. Do you really think these five guys did more than he did in the year? Never. And who is the award for? For messi, who only won the Copa del Rey, has not scored a goal against Real Madrid since Cristiano left, disappeared in the big games of the season, won the Copa América which was supposed to be every 4 years and is practically every years. He did not score in the final or the semi-final. And he has had a weak season with PSG individually ”, he considered.

“Messi can have a discreet season, far below, and they will always find a way to favor him and give him the prize. Theft. Land. Shame. Simply unfortunate. Anyone who is smart enough knows who really deserves it. Receiving prizes without earning them is false happiness, without pride”, He sentenced.

The vote had Messi with 613 points, 33 more than Robert Lewandowski (580) and 153 more than the third Jorginho (460). Each of the 180 journalists from around the world who presented their elections had at their disposal 5 votes with 6, 4, 3, 2 and 1 point respectively. Leo reaped 22.82% of the accessions.

Cristiano was not present at the gala that took place in Paris and during the previous week he had been at the center of the controversy as a result of a comment from the editor of the prestigious magazine France Football, Pascal Ferré: “Ronaldo only has one ambition and that is to retire with more Ballon d’Or than Messi and I know it because he told me so”.

THE FINAL POSITIONS OF THE GOLDEN BALL

1- Lionel Messi (Argentina, FC Barcelona, Paris-SG): 613 points

2- Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich): 580 points

3- Jorginho (Italy, Chelsea): 460 points

4- Karim Benzema (Francia, Real Madrid): 239 points

5- N’Golo Kanté (France, Chelsea): 186 points

6- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus Turin, Manchester United): 178 points

7- Mohamed Salah (Egipto, Liverpool): 121 points

8- Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City): 73 points

9- Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris-SG): 58 points

10- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, AC Milan, Paris-SG): 36 points

