Unusual suspension in the Premier League: a power cut during Leeds-Arsenal affected communication and the match was stopped for 30 minutes

An unusual situation occurred this Sunday in the match between Leeds United and the Arsenal by the eleventh date of the Premier Leaguewhich was a victory for the London team by 1-0, the result of which allows it to consolidate itself at the top of the positions. Although in the first part there was an episode that drew attention and forced the suspension of the game for half an hour in the Estadio Elland Road.

The minute and a half of the match, the judge Chris Kavanagh manifested a problem in the intercoms used to have contact with his assistants and the VAR room. The referee spoke with the fourth official. After ten minutes the voice of the stadium announced there were already technical problems and Kavanagh forced the players to retire to the locker room since the conditions were not given to continue.

The whistle was heard throughout the stadium as people disapproved of the referee’s decision, which, however, was adjusted to the regulations since it is not possible to play without VAR. It took more than 30 minutes for the judges to return to the field of play and check the goals to see if the sensor that is activated when the ball completely crosses the goal line was working. It was also checked if the communication with the VAR was in order.

Meanwhile, the players also returned to the field of play and their coaches took the opportunity to give more instructions. Then the footballers met and spoke among themselves in the face of a clash that could resume. That was confirmed when the judge finished checking that everything was in order and decided to restart the match.

Minutes later it was learned that the technical problem arose from a power outage in the stadium that occurred a few minutes before the start of the match. It should be remembered that Europe suffers from an energy crisis due to the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The game was played again and had several emotions despite the fact that there was only one goal, the one that gave the victory to “The Gunners”, and which was converted by Bukayo Saka after 35 minutes of play. Driven by their people, Leeds did not give up and fought for the tie and could have achieved it if Patrick Bamford did not miss his penalty in the 63rd minute.

The Lees kept looking, but found a shell in the defense of Arsenal who in turn had some cons to settle the lawsuit. Attentive to that, the locals aimed at the mark in the midfield and tried to reach the bands.

At the end of the match, Bamford pushed Gabriel, who fell to the ground and reacted with a kick against the English striker. The referee was going to charge a penalty because he only saw the reaction of the Brazilian defender whom he first sent off. But he received the call from the VAR, reviewed the play and decided to take the red from the South American and put the yellow on him. In addition, he did not sanction the maximum penalty.

Arsenal continues to lead the table with 27 points and leads Manchester City by 3, who visit Liverpool this Sunday. It was the ninth win for “The Gunners” in nine games played in the Premier League. It should be clarified that the seventh date was suspended due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and it has not yet been defined when it could take place due to the schedule compressed by the Qatar World Cup.

