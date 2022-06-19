Unusual: tennis player Dominic Thiem was accused of recording an adult movie but the truth surprised everyone

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem in a file photo (EFE)

This week Dominic Thiem He experienced one of the most curious episodes of his career as a professional after having to talk with police officers who came to his home motivated by complaints from neighbors. The 28-year-old tennis player is working in the Austrian town of Traiskirchen, with 19,000 inhabitants, in search of recovering his best level.

As published O3 Radio and replicated the main local portals, a group of neighbors got tired of hearing “groans” coming from the sportsman’s propertya. For this reason, they contacted the Police to intervene and stop what appeared to be filming of adult movies.

Officers arrived at the scene ready to stop the activity. Upon arrival, they were greeted by Thiem, but noticed that there were no cameras, microphones, much less a film set for a pornographic tape. After chatting with the tennis player, they noticed that in reality the supposed “groans” were shouts and exclamations that the athlete makes when he hits the ball with his racket.

“This is not the first time this has happened to me. It’s always fun and I even understand it, because sometimes when I train I scream a lot and make weird noises “commented the Austrian in declarations to O3 Radio. Obviously, the situation with the Police was not tense and they all ended up laughing at what happened.

The former world number 3 suffered a wrist injury that sidelined him from activity in 2021 and his last appearance was in Roland Garroswhen he was eliminated by the Bolivian Hugo Dellien at debut. For this reason, currently the former finalist of the Grand Slam French in 2018 and 2019 is located below the first 300 places in the ATP ranking and recently announced that he will be absent from Wimbledon.

The former champion of US Open In 2020 he has played just six games in the year, all of them were defeats, and that is why he has chosen to train alone to recover his level and return in the best way without wrist pain. For this, he will need his neighbors to stop making unusual complaints that stop his practices.

