Unusual: they announced that they had registered a world record but it was all a mistake by the organization of the tournament

The historic athlete from the United States celebrates during the Diamond League. Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

It had been a historic day for the sport. A day that was going to remain in the memory until strength and technique reappeared to lower a new international record. is that the American Ryan Crouser He had broken his own shot put world record in the Millrose Games from New York with a mark of 23.38 meters.

The two-time Olympic champion improved by a centimeter his outdoor mark that was set 23,37 meters achieved June 18, 2021 in the United States Olympic Qualifying Trials in Eugene (Oregon). In second place was the American Payton Otterdahl (22.01) and in third place the Italian Nick Ponzio, with 20.78.

However, the protagonist himself declared that the announcement of his record was the product of a Measurement error Y it would not be validated. “Unfortunately, the laser was wrong”, said the double Olympic champion in dialogue with AFP. Although the record was announced in a tweet from the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics), the competition director of New York Ray Flynn, said later that the measuring device gave an erroneous reading and that all the results of the event were deleted.

Before that feat, the record had belonged for 31 years to the American Randy Barnes with a record of 23.12 meters. With his last performance in the competition taking place indoors, he managed to outdo himself on his second attempt. What’s more, Crouser also broke the previous one indoor record of 22.82m, which he himself had established January 24, 2021 on the American Track League from Fayetteville (U.S).

At 29 years old, the athlete has spent several seasons marking the pace of this discipline. On Saturday, after jumping onto the track of the The Armory Track from Manhattan (New York) wearing a cowboy hat, the athlete from Portland (Oregon) signed his 29th consecutive victory.

Ryan Crouser could not be beaten after his fabulous participation in the Doha World Championship in October 2019, where was runner-up to his compatriot Joe Kovacs. At the Olympic Games Such he hung his second gold medal consecutive with 23.30m, staying close to the international record.

the title of the World championship It is the last great award that is missing from his list of winners, but he will have the opportunity to achieve it at the next appointment of Eugene (July 15-24) in his home state of Oregon.

Ryan Crouser will also be the great favorite for the World Championship on indoor track Belgrade (March 11-13) if you decide to participate.

The triumph of Crouser certifies the United States as the absolute power in this discipline of athletics. 18 gold medals, 20 silver and 12 bronze they place you at a starry distance from your closest competitor, Poland, which can hardly boast of three gold medals, two of them thanks to Tomasz Majewski, champion in Beijing 2008 and London 2012. Despite the fact that the United States has tyrannized the competition, its last Olympic title dated back to 2004, in Athens, when Adam Nelson He made gold with a mark of 21.16 meters. Today, they can smile. The domain that was taken from them for 17 years returns and with Crouser in full swing it seems impossible that anyone would dare to oppose his throne in the medium term.

The shot put is one of the traditional Olympic competitions. From Athens 1986, the first Olympic Games of the modern era, this discipline has been present in each edition without interruption. Along with the launch of hammer and the one of disco, it is a test that measures the strength of the competitors, who in addition to making use of their physical attributes must maintain maximum temperance and concentration to the fullest to reach the greatest possible distance in their throws. An instant of doom can render muscular capacity useless.

