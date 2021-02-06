Unusual video of a UFC star: he threw himself headfirst into a frozen lake and ended up in the hospital with a deep cut

A UFC star dove headfirst into a frozen lake and split his head

It seemed like one more training than Merab Dvalishvili in Georgia, your country of origin. The fighter who participates in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the largest mixed martial arts company on the planet, had finished running its daily miles and decided to jump onto a frozen pitch in the hope that the ice sheet on the surface is as thin as possible.

Unfortunately, the lake was cold enough to blow his head open on impact. The Georgian fighter from 30 years he automatically realized what had happened and walked home to the nearest hospital.

“I thought it was a great day to train and run in the park. I saw the lagoon and I thought it was just water with some nine on it but it ended up being ice and tree branches. As soon as I got into the lake I felt my skin peeling off but there was nothing more painful than when they hooked my skin again in the hospital. Now I feel better “, were the words of the Asian on social networks. And he added when he came out with a bloody face: “What a nice day for such a stupid accident.”

UFC star who split his head on a frozen lake, got revenge in his own way

He then made a post with pictures of when the surgery was about to end and the last hook was nailed to him to keep the head wound closed. Once recovered, he took the opportunity to explain the situation: “Yesterday I was wrong and jumped into the frozen water. I shouldn’t have jumped, but I was in that same spot the day before the accident and the lake wasn’t frozen. It was just water with snow. I was wrong and I hope everyone had fun. “

When Dvalishvili Realizing his mistake went viral, he decided that he should beat the frozen lake. So he got some gloves and a boxing helmet, he hung himself from a branch near the pool of water and began to punch you nonstop.

Machine, as they nickname it in the environment of UFC, had no major drawbacks and is now available to get back into the octagon. He was on the card to fight this Saturday, February 6 at UFC Vegas 18 against Cody Stamann, but was forced to withdraw from the event due to complications with COVID-19. The fighter who has a streak of five consecutive victories will have to wait for the next date to try to prolong his good professional moment.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

McGregor explained what terrible mistake he made in his loss to Poirier and gave details of his unusual injury.

This was the violent fight that scared the UFC president: he feared for the fighter’s life and sent him straight to the hospital

Another fight with McGregor ?: the condition that Khabib Nurmagomedov put to return to the UFC