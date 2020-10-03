UP: 10 people from two villages arrested for firing in a dispute over defaming a woman

Fatehpur: Villagers of two villages got into a brawl and fired at the Hussainganj police station area of ​​Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district late Friday for protesting against molestation. In this connection, the police has arrested 10 people from both sides. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi leaves from Delhi for Hathras, heavy deployment of UP Police on DND

Inspector-in-charge (SHO) of Hussenganj police station, Nishikant Rai said on Saturday, "Some people of Narayanpur gave a ruckus at the house of Kaushal Kishore Yadav in Gulla Ka Purva village on Friday night at around 9:30 pm regarding the case of molesting a woman. Had gone, a dispute started between the two parties regarding this matter."

Inspector in-charge of the police station said that "During this time someone opened air firing, which deepened the dispute. The police took ten people from both sides into custody and six people from Gulla Yadav's Purva on the tahrir of Anil Yadav (Narayanpur) of one side and Tahrir of Kaushal Kishore Yadav (Gulla Yadav's purva) from the other side of Narayanpur village Four people have been arrested and arrested in serious sections and further action is being taken."