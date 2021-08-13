UP: 10 thousand voter playing cards had been made via hacking the EC web page, 60 lakhs had been discovered within the checking account of the accused



Uttar Pradesh, Saharanpur, Election Fee of India, Election Fee, Harda, Madhya Pradesh, cyber crime, hacking, MP, UP, Crime Information, सहारनपुर: Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh) of Saharanpur district (Saharanpur district) A tender guy from the Election Fee of India (Election Fee of India) Has been arrested for hacking the web page of. The accused Vipul Saini made 1000’s of voter ID playing cards in his pc store. He used to be running at the behest of Armaan Malik, a resident of Harda in Madhya Pradesh and had made greater than 10 thousand voter ID playing cards in 3 months. Within the investigation of the joint workforce of Cyber ​​Mobile and Saharanpur Crime Department, 60 lakh rupees were discovered within the accused Vipul Saini checking account. From the place did this quantity are available Saini’s account, it’s going to be investigated.Additionally Learn – India UK Particular Flights: Prohibit of particular flights between India-UK greater from 30 to 60 a week

used to login to the web page of election fee with password

Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police S Chennapa mentioned that the accused Vipul Saini had made 1000’s of voter ID playing cards in his pc store in Nakud space right here. The police officer mentioned that Saini used to login to the fee’s web page with the similar password which used to be utilized by the fee officers. The fee suspected one thing incorrect and gave the similar data to the investigating companies. All through the investigation of the companies, Saini got here below suspicion and he knowledgeable the Saharanpur police about Saini. Additionally Learn – Dada did a grimy act within the night time, niece went to uncle to flee, she additionally made a sufferer, then brother additionally…

Was once running at the behest of Armaan Malik, a resident of Harda, MP

The SSP mentioned that right through interrogation, Saini instructed that he used to be running at the behest of Armaan Malik, a resident of Harda in Madhya Pradesh and had made greater than 10000 voter ID playing cards in 3 months. A joint workforce of Cyber ​​Mobile and Saharanpur Crime Department arrested Saini on Thursday. Additionally Learn – MP Government has given Indian hockey workforce participant Vivek Sagar Rs. Commemorated via giving 1 crore, appointed DSP

60 lakh rupees within the checking account of accused Vipul Saini

Superintendent of Police Chennapa mentioned that right through investigation, 60 lakh rupees had been present in Saini’s checking account, and then the transaction from the account has been stopped right away. He mentioned that from the place this quantity got here in Saini’s account, it’s going to be investigated.

The accused farmer’s son runs a pc store.

The police officer mentioned that right through interrogation, Saini instructed that he will get 100 to 200 rupees in lieu of an id card. Police additionally seized two computer systems from his area. The investigating company will produce him within the courtroom and request his judicial custody. He instructed that Saini’s father is a farmer. Saini has executed BCA from a school in Saharanpur district.