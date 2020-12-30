UP: 104 former bureaucrats wrote letter to CM Yogi, said- the state has become the center of hatred, division and politics

Lucknow: More than 100 former bureaucrats in Uttar Pradesh have written a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In this letter, he has told the CM that Uttar Pradesh has become the center of hate politics. In the letter, he has written that the Uttar Pradesh Laws Against Religion Conversion Prohibition Act 2020 has made the state the center of hate and politics and bigotry. Also Read – Sikh Gurus History Included in UP School Syllabus: History of Sikh Gurus to be included in UP school syllabus, ‘Sahibzada Day’ will be celebrated on 27 December

Explain that among these 104 former bureaucrats, there are also big bureaucrats like former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon, former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao, former Prime Minister Advisor TKA Nair. He has written in the letter that once the state of Uttar Pradesh was a state of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb but now it has become a state of hatred, bigotry, politics and division.

It has been written in the letter that this law is against minorities and has been made to harass them. A story like Love Jihad is a concoction given by people of right-wing ideology, in which it is alleged that Muslim men seduce Hindu women and convert them after marrying. This is all concocted.

The letter also mentions the Allahabad High Court’s comment, in which the court said that if boys and girls are adults and marry on their own, then it is not a crime. The court said in this decision that no one has the authority to interfere in the personal relationship between the boy and the girl.

