Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A district courtroom in Bahraich has sentenced 20-year-old accused Phoolchand Kanojia to demise after seven months of raping and murdering a 12-year-old woman. Further Periods Pass judgement on (POSCO) Nitin Pandey sentenced Phoolchand to demise and imposed a nice of Rs 40,000. The courtroom sentenced Roshan Lal, a co-accused within the case, to twenty years of imprisonment. The state executive has additionally introduced a praise of 1 lakh rupees to the Bahraich police for the investigation.

Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh stated that the frame of a 12-year-old woman was once discovered close to the pond on April 10 in Raja Rehua village of Bondi police station house. "We right away shaped groups and in accordance with informers and surveillance, Phoolchand and his affiliate Roshan Lal had been arrested. In the meantime, the forensic group was once known as in and ensured that every one essential proof was once preserved after which the consequences had been showed by way of the laboratory inside of a stipulated time period."

The post-mortem and forensic exam showed that she was once raped earlier than the homicide. A rate sheet was once filed within the courtroom in opposition to Phoolchand and Roshan Lal on fees of kidnapping, rape, homicide and Coverage of Kids from Sexual Offenses Act, 2012. The trial started in June and shortly the sentence was once introduced within the case.