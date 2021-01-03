UP: 18 people killed, more than two dozen injured after falling from roof of crematorium in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh Accident: The roof of the Ukhalarsi cremation ground collapsed in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad on Sunday afternoon, in which up to 18 deaths have been reported. At the same time, more than two dozen people are said to have been injured in the accident. So far, many people are said to be buried under the debris. Taking cognizance of the incident, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “I have instructed the district authorities to carry out relief operations and submit a report of the incident. All possible help will be provided to the people affected by the incident. Also Read – New Corona Starin in UP: Two more patients found positive from New Corona virus strain in UP, 13 deaths due to Kovid in 24 hours

UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes cognizance of roof collapse incident in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad district. "Directed instructed district officials to conduct relief operations & submit a report of incident. All possible help will be provided to those affected by the incident," he said.

In an official confirmation, Meerut Commissioner Anita C Meshram said that 17 people have died and 38 people have been evacuated from the wreckage so far. The incident is being investigated, strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty.

17 people have died so far while 38 people have been rescued after a shed collapsed in Muradnagar. Carried out a probe & took strict action against those found guilty: Anita C Meshram, Divisional Commissioner, Meerut on Muradnagar roof collapse incident

People said that Dayaram, a resident of Dayanand Colony, died due to illness on the night and more than 100 local residents and relatives attended his funeral. The funeral procession was going on. On the call of the priest, all the people were standing inside the building built in the crematorium ghat premises, reciting self-peace that during this time the land on one side was sunk. As a result, the wall sat down and the letter fell and no one in the room got a chance to escape.

Amid shouting, some people got buried in the rubble inside, while some ran and saved their lives. Police immediately reached the spot after getting information about the incident. The building was not very old. There is a possibility that a building was built in the land of the filler and the incident occurred due to the mud sitting in the rain that has been happening since morning. Police is engaged in removing the living and dead from the debris. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals.