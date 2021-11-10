UP: 3 convicted together with former minister Gayatri Prajapati in gang rape, courtroom will pronounce punishment on November 12

Lucknow: Within the ongoing mass misconduct case in opposition to Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, who used to be a cupboard minister within the Samajwadi Celebration govt, the MP-MLA courtroom on Wednesday convicted in gang-rape and POCSO Act. Particular Pass judgement on Pawan Kumar Rai of MP-MLA courtroom has convicted 3 accused, together with Gayatri, within the case.Additionally Learn – Chhath competition celebrated around the nation: Arghya given to the environment solar in lots of states of the rustic together with Bihar, Delhi, UP

The courtroom will pronounce the decision at the sentence of the convicted accused on November 12. Whilst giving nice reduction to the 4 different accused within the case, they’ve been acquitted via the courtroom. The accused who’ve been convicted via the courtroom come with Gayatri Prajapati, Ashish Shukla and Ashok Tiwari. Additionally Learn – Shivpal Yadav in a position to merge his celebration with SP, put this situation in entrance of nephew Akhilesh Yadav

Additionally Learn – 9 railway stations of UP and temples of many towns together with Ayodhya threatened to blow bombs on sixth December, created a stir