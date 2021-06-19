UP: 3 policemen together with SHO, Inspector suspended for giving coverage to felony with regards to Mukhtar Ansari

Ghazipur: Ghazipur of UP (Ghazipur) Mafia Mukhtar Ansari within the district (Mukhtar Ansari) The Thanedar, Inspector and Police Constable had been suspended with quick impact for giving coverage to the little Khan, who is regarded as particular. This suspension motion has been taken towards 3 policemen of Karimuddinpur police station. Police mentioned on Saturday that Thanedar Ram Niwas, Inspector Sanjay Kumar Saroj and constable Dhirendranath Pandey had been suspended by means of the Ghazipur Superintendent of Police with quick impact. Additionally Learn – Ghaziabad: SP chief Umaid Pehalwan arrested in Delhi in reference to beating of aged

In line with the Uttar Pradesh Police, Mehruddin Khan alias Nanhe Khan, a resident of Mahend village of Karimuddinpur police station house, accused of getting hyperlinks with Mafia MLA Mukhtar Ansari gang, was once punished by means of the District Justice of the Peace as District Badar. In the meantime, the Superintendent of Police were given knowledge that Zillabadar Badruddin alias Nanhe Khan was once staying at his space and the regional police was once giving him coverage.

Superintendent of Police Dr. O.P. Singh ordered the Thanedar of Karimuddinpur to research the topic and apprehend the offender, District Badar. After this order, each time the SP took knowledge from the SHO, the SHO informed that the site of the felony is outdoor the boundaries of the district. In this, the SP shaped a crew of 2 officials, part a dozen inspectors and heavy PAC police forces and raided for the arrest of the felony. Arrested Mehruddin Khan alias Nanhe Khan, who was once found in his space.

The Superintendent of Police mentioned that when sending the felony to prison, the Thanedar, the Inspector and the constable had been suspended. The District Justice of the Peace had issued the order to make Little Khan District Justice of the Peace on 9 April.