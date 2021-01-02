UP: 30-year-old woman Sub-Inspector hanged from fan and got suicide, suicide note

Bulandshahr: A 30-year-old female police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide in a rented house on Friday night in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. This woman, posted at Anupshahar in Bulandshahar district, lived in a sub-inspector’s rented house. A suicide note has also been found at the incident site. Also Read – PM Modi’s gift of cheap houses to the poor on new year, said – these 6 projects are really like light houses

The Bulandshahr SSP said, “He was found hanging from the neck by a fan by the landlady. He was declared dead when sent to the hospital. A suicide note was found. ” Also Read – Interstate Satta gang busted in Kanpur, UP, Rs 2 crore cash recovered

A female sub-inspector of Anupshahr in Bulandshahr district died by allegedly committing suicide in her house

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that the deceased officer has been identified as Kumari Arju Pawar (30). She was a resident of Shamli district. She joined the police force in 2015.

Singh said that she was posted at Anoop Nagar police station. Police broke the door of his house and recovered the body. A letter written by Pawar has also been recovered from his room.