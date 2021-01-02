Entertainment

UP: 30-year-old woman Sub-Inspector hanged from fan and got suicide, suicide note

January 2, 2021
2 Min Read

Bulandshahr: A 30-year-old female police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide in a rented house on Friday night in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. This woman, posted at Anupshahar in Bulandshahar district, lived in a sub-inspector’s rented house. A suicide note has also been found at the incident site. Also Read – PM Modi’s gift of cheap houses to the poor on new year, said – these 6 projects are really like light houses

The Bulandshahr SSP said, “He was found hanging from the neck by a fan by the landlady. He was declared dead when sent to the hospital. A suicide note was found. ” Also Read – Interstate Satta gang busted in Kanpur, UP, Rs 2 crore cash recovered

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that the deceased officer has been identified as Kumari Arju Pawar (30). She was a resident of Shamli district. She joined the police force in 2015.

Singh said that she was posted at Anoop Nagar police station. Police broke the door of his house and recovered the body. A letter written by Pawar has also been recovered from his room.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.