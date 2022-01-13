UP: 4-time Congress MLA Gajraj Singh joined RLD, Jayant Chaudhary welcomed

Congress, Hapur, MLA, RLD, Jayant Singh, Information: Amidst the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, a senior Congress MLA left the birthday celebration and joined Jayant Chaudhary’s birthday celebration Rashtriya Lok Dal. Gajraj Singh, who was once a four-time Congress MLA from Hapur, left the Congress on Thursday and joined the RLD. Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary has welcomed Gajraj Singh to enroll in his birthday celebration. This image has been tweeted via Jayant Chaudhary himself.Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: Will Kejriwal be the CM candidate in Punjab? Who would be the face of the birthday celebration, AAP convener made it transparent

In western Uttar Pradesh, Gajraj Singh is profitable the meeting elections for 4 consecutive phrases on a Congress price tag. Final time too, he had were given 31 % votes from Hapur seat. That is being thought to be a significant setback for the Congress birthday celebration in Uttar Pradesh. Gajraj Singh met RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday and after that joined RLD.

In line with assets, Gajraj Singh can also be the candidate of Samajwadi Birthday party (SP)-RLD alliance from Hapur meeting seat.

In line with assets, Gajraj Singh can also be the candidate of Samajwadi Birthday party (SP)-RLD alliance from Hapur meeting seat. Gajraj Singh has received the meeting elections from Hapur meeting seat within the years 1985, 1989, 1993 and 2012. Gajraj Singh has to this point contested seven elections on a Congress price tag. Previous on Wednesday, BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana additionally joined the birthday celebration after assembly Jayant Chaudhary in Delhi.

In truth, for the reason that announcement of the dates of the Legislative Meeting elections via the Election Fee in Uttar Pradesh, the method of leaving the birthday celebration of leaders of all events together with BJP and Congress continues. In view of the political pulse in view of the elections in Uttar Pradesh, veteran leaders have began on the lookout for a secure political position for themselves.

On this connection, from Jitin Prasada to Swami Prasad Maurya, he has left his previous birthday celebration. Swami Prasad Maurya, who was once within the Yogi cupboard on Thursday, additionally resigned from the BJP. In line with the guidelines, he’s becoming a member of the Samajwadi Birthday party together with many different birthday celebration MLAs. Quickly after him, BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana additionally resigned from Mirpur in Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday. On Thursday, every other BJP MLA resigned from the birthday celebration in Uttar Pradesh. BJP MLA from Shikohabad Mukesh Verma resigned from the birthday celebration.

On the identical time, Salman Saeed, son of Sayeduzzaman, who was once the previous House Minister of UP of Muzaffarnagar district, additionally left the Congress. He joined Bahujan Samaj Birthday party (BSP). BSP supremo Mayawati gave this knowledge via tweeting, Mayawati stated, ‘Salman Saeed, son of Sayeduzzaman, former house minister of Muzaffarnagar district, met BSP leader the previous day on January 12 overdue evening and left Congress and joined Bahujan Samaj Birthday party. joined. BSP has made Sayeed its candidate from Charthawal meeting seat.

Previous, Noman Masood, nephew of former Union Minister Rashid Masood of Saharanpur district and actual brother of Imran Masood, has additionally left Lok Dal and joined Bahujan Samaj Birthday party. The BSP leader has additionally made him the candidate of his birthday celebration from the Gangoh meeting seat.

Allow us to tell that the Congress as of late launched the primary listing of 125 applicants for the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections, which contains 50 ladies applicants together with the mum of the Unnao gang rape case sufferer. Birthday party Basic Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched the primary listing of applicants via a virtual press convention and in particular discussed the names of fifty ladies applicants. A couple of months again, Priyanka Gandhi had introduced that the birthday celebration would give 40 in keeping with cent tickets to girls within the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, whilst launching the marketing campaign ‘I will be able to struggle the lady’.

At the query of giving tickets to girls in massive numbers, Priyanka stated, “After we began speaking about ladies, all of the events began making bulletins. BJP, SP, RLD, BSP all made bulletins. Our luck is that girls can now not be overlooked. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra additionally stated that her birthday celebration will marketing campaign definitely, no longer unfavourable, in Uttar Pradesh in order that the way forward for the state can also be groomed. She stated that even after this election, she would proceed to paintings to make stronger the birthday celebration in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh meeting elections can be held in seven stages. The primary section of polling can be hung on February 10 and the 7th and final section of polling can be hung on March 7. The effects can be declared on March 10.