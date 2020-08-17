UP: 4,186 new cases of corona in one day, more than 2500 deaths, number of infected crosses 1.5 lakh

Corona in UP: During the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, 4,186 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported while the death toll rose to 2,515 on Monday with 69 more deaths. According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, 4,186 new cases of corona infection were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Currently, 50,893 patients are being treated in the state. Also Read – Corona Test in India: Corona data released by Ministry of Health, number of tests of Kovid-19 samples exceeded three crore

There are 1,58,216 cases of corona infection in the state. The bulletin said that with the death of 69 more people in the last 24 hours, the number of people who lost their lives to this infection has increased to 2,515. So far, a total of 1,04,808 people have been discharged from hospitals after being healthy. Also Read – From Virat Kohli to Sachin, Ganguly and Sehwag remember Chetan Chauhan in this way

According to the bulletin, in the last 24 hours, maximum 10 people died in Kanpur city. Eight deaths occurred in the capital Lucknow, six in Moradabad and four each in Prayagraj and Unnao due to corona infection. So far, 309 people have died due to this infection in Kanpur city. So far 217 people have died in Lucknow, 125 in Varanasi and 123 in Meerut due to this infection. Also Read – Corona virus caused havoc in these districts of Madhya Pradesh, number of infected crossed 45 thousand