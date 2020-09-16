UP: 5 audio leaks related to stone businessman’s murder, IPS, IAS and leaders’ Nexus revealed

Lucknow: Five audio tapes related to the murder of stone businessman Indrakant Tripathi of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh have created a stir after leaking on social media. Significantly, the businessman was shot and killed on Sunday. Also Read – School Reopening: Will schools not open in UP from 21st September ?, Deputy CM made a big statement

Within less than 24 hours after the murder of Indrakant Tripathi, Mahoba Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar was suspended on charges of corruption. Tripathi accused the IPS officer of corruption. At the same time, he was found dead in his own car, his neck was shot. The four audio tapes are reportedly from the slain businessman, who had revealed the extortion racket involving politicians, police and district administration over stone mining in Bundelkhand before he died.

The first one is between businessman, local MLA and unknown persons, while the fifth one is between Tripathi's cousin Brijesh Shukla and criminal Ashu Bhadoria. These audio tapes have not been verified yet. An audio Tripathi surfaced was heard talking on the phone to an unknown person and saying that the demand of SP Saheb is the same demand of DM. Five lakh SP, five lakh DM and five lakh for everyone else. What shall we eat?

In the same audio, the unidentified caller is heard saying that he had paid Rs 6 lakh to the SP in June and July, but when the administration stopped the stone breaking, he could not pay more.

In another 4.26 minute audio, Tripathi tells a colleague that he met SP Mahoba for the first time and told him, “Living under your own umbrella, you will do as you speak.” In the same audio, Tripathi says that he never went to the SP to pay bribe, but he will be told to an unknown place where this amount will have to be handed over to his henchmen.

Similarly, in another 28-second audio, Tripathi was heard saying that he has given a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to the SP and Rs 1 lakh to the station officer. In the subsequent conversation, Tripathi can be heard talking to a legislator and complaining about how he was being forced to pay a bribe of up to Rs 6 lakh by Manilal Patidar, the SP of Mahoba.

At the same time, another 1.49 minute audio is just a few hours before Tripathi was shot on 8 September. In the audio, the local Gunda Bhadoria was heard saying to the nephew of the businessman that Raja Saheb (SP Mahoba) was very angry.

The criminal is saying, “Keep an eye on your uncle Indrakant. If you do not find his whereabouts, it will suffer. ” After the suspension of Mahoba SP, Arun Srivastava, who succeeded him, said that these audio are being verified. He said, “A DSP rank officer is investigating the case.”

Meanwhile, UP DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi said that a three-member SIT has been formed to investigate the murder of businessman Indrakant Tripathi and the circumstances behind it.

Please tell that on 8 September, Indrakant Tripathi was shot by unknown persons. Hours before his death, he released a video alleging that SP Mahoba Manilal Patidar extorted from him and that if anything happened to him, he would be responsible for it. Tripathi died on 13 September while undergoing treatment in Kanpur.