UP: 5 other people drowned in river throughout Ganesh idol immersion, one lifeless frame recovered

Barabanki (UP): 5 individuals who went to immerse Ganesh idols drowned in Kalyani river in Masauli police station house of ​​Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. After the coincidence, the flood regulate group of PAC and 5 divers, who reached the guidelines of the villagers, began on the lookout for the folks and they've recovered the frame of a girl and the hunt is on for the remainder.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad stated that Narayan Dhar Pandey of Saadatganj the town of Masauli police station had put in a Ganesh idol in the home. On Sunday, he used to be going to immerse the idol within the Kalyani river together with his circle of relatives and neighbors.

Prasad instructed that the water stage of Kalyani river has greater because of rain and because of this, Narayan Dhar Pandey (58) and Dharmendra Kashyap (20) together with the statue all of sudden were given washed away within the river. After this there used to be chaos and handiest then the solar of the village began drowning within the water, with a view to save the more youthful brother Suraj, Nilesh Patwa (35) and his mom Munni Devi additionally began drowning. A complete of 5 other people have been washed away within the river within the coincidence. He instructed that the frame of 62-year-old Munni Devi has been recovered.