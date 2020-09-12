UP: 50 crossed policemen will be laid off, corrupt policemen will not run in Yogi government

Uttar Pradesh: In the Yogi Government, now the process of giving retirement to the corrupt policemen as well as to the policemen who have crossed the age of 50 has now started. The DGP Headquarter of UP has written a letter to the heads of all police units, all IG ranges and ADG zones to send the list of such inferior policemen. Also Read – Sadhus and saints of Ayodhya warned – Do not enter this city by mistake, Uddhav Thackeray, otherwise…

In the letter of the headquarters, on March 31, 2020, instructions have been given for screening of police personnel who have completed 50 years of age. At the same time, screening of policemen from constables to inspector rank will be done to give compulsory retirements. On the other hand, after this big action of the Yogi government, it is certain that the UP Police is going to fall on the corrupt police employees. Those policemen who have crossed 50 years of age on 31 March 2020.

Shortly before, there was news that the Uttar Pradesh government is going to review the work of employees above 50 years of age. There will be compulsory retirement of employees not performing as expected. According to the order issued by Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretaries and Secretaries of all departments have been asked to review the work of staff who have crossed 50 years of age. It was also asked to prepare a list of such employees by 31 July.

According to the information, 30 such officers have been identified, who will be given compulsory retirement. It consists of 17 review officers, eight section officers, three secretaries and two deputy secretaries. Details of past investigations, actions and criminal cases filed against them are being collected, so that sufficient grounds to remove them from service remain in place.