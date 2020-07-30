UP: 57 deaths in 24 hours from Corona, 3765 infected, the highest figure in a day

Lucknow: The situation in Corona in Uttar Pradesh is becoming uncontrollable. The state saw the highest number of 3765 new cases on Thursday. Apart from this, there have been 57 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad informed that 3705 new cases of corona virus infection have occurred in the state during the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 46 thousand 803 people have gone home from the hospitals after recovering fully. So far, a total of 1587 people have lost their lives due to this virus. Also Read – Lockdown Extension in Bihar: 16 days lockdown in Bihar, know what will open, what will remain closed

Prasad said that 88 thousand 967 samples were tested in a day on Wednesday in the state, in which 51,484 rapid antigen tests and the rest were tested with RTPCR, Ternet machine and other methods. He informed that the work of testing is being done at a very rapid pace in the state. From the date of commencement of the corona investigation, 6 lakh tests were conducted till June 24, while 16 lakh samples have been tested since June 24. In the state of Kovid-19, 22 lakh 9 thousand 810 samples have been investigated so far, crossing the figure of 22 lakh. Also Read – China in grip of Corona again, more than 100 new cases surfaced on second day

Prasad said that 32,649 corona cases are active in the state, out of which 7,198 patients are in home isolation, 1,112 in private hospitals and 172 in L-1 semipeded facility and in addition the remaining corona infected L-1, L-2, L-3. Kovid is in hospitals. Also Read – Corona threat on Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan, Chief priest and 16 policemen found Kovid-19 positive