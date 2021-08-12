UP: 6 senior IPS officials transferred, see complete record right here

In Uttar Pradesh, six senior IPS officials of DG and ADG ranks were transferred. In line with the ideas, Anand Kumar, DG Prisons-Management used to be given further rate of the put up of DG Fireplace Provider.Additionally Learn – UP Lockdown Information: Now there will likely be lockdown in UP handiest on Sunday, know your complete guiding principle

1. Gopal Lal Meena, a 1987 batch IPS officer, has been transferred from Human Rights Fee, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow and made the Director Common of Police, CBCID. Whose posting will likely be in Lucknow, UP.

2. Anand Kumar is a 1988 batch IPS, at this time he's the Director Common of Police, Prisons, Management and Correctional Services and products. He has been given the extra rate of Director Common of Police Fireplace Provider.

Six senior IPS officials of DG and ADG rank transferred; Anand Kumar, DG Prisons-Admin given further rate of the put up of DG Fireplace Provider percent.twitter.com/Yxr1dfpigm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 12, 2021

3. Rajendra Friend Singh, 1987 batch IPS EOW Director Common, has been given the duty of Director Common of Police Coaching. He’s going to take over the duty of his put up at the retirement of Sujanveer Singh on thirty first August.

4. Rajkumar Vishwakarma IPS belongs to 1988 batch. At this time he’s maintaining the extra rate of Director Common of Police Fireplace Provider with the duty of DG/Chairman UP Police Services and products Recruitment and Promotion Board, now he has been given the extra rate of EOW UP.

5. Ms. Renuka Mishra is a 1990 batch IPS and is lately serving as Further Director Common of Police, UP Police Promotion and Recruitment Board, Lucknow. Now he has been posted as Further Director Common SIT.

6. Ramakrishna Swarnakar, 1996 batch IPS, is lately within the put up of Further Director Common of Police, CBCID, he has been made Further Director Common of Police, UP Police Promotion and Recruitment Board.