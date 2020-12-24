UP: A student going to college was abducted and raped in an auto

Gang Rape in Etah of Uttar Pradesh: Gang rape incident came to light after kidnapping a BSC student going to college in Etah, Uttar Pradesh. The police took immediate action and arrested both the gang rape accused and sent them to jail. Also Read – The monkey climbed the tree carrying a bag, was inside 4 lakh rupees, started throwing out 500 rupee notes …

According to the police of Etah district of UP, the student of a village in Thana Bagwala area is studying in BSC. She is going to an auto study at a degree college in Parsoun on Wednesday. After getting off the auto, she was going to college on foot, when two young men who came in an auto forcibly pulled her into the auto. One accused raped the student and the other was driving an auto.

As soon as the school management got information about this incident, it informed the police about it. The police have actively arrested both the accused as soon as they get information about the incident. According to the police, the accused Raja, a resident of Harnavali, raped the student and the accused named Dinesh was driving an auto. Police sent the student for medical examination. The CO of Etah said that both the accused have been caught by the police and legal action is being taken in the case.