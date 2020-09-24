UP: After 17 years, the Mulayam family’s dominance in the cooperative society, BJP took possession

Lucknow: In the election of Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Village Development Bank Management Committee, Santraj Yadav Chairman of BJP (BJP) and KP Malik (MLA) were elected as Deputy Chairman. Both were elected unopposed. After nearly 17 years, the BJP has taken over the cooperative society. After nearly 17 years on the Cooperative Village Development Bank of Uttar Pradesh, the pro-BJP Chairman and Deputy Chairman were elected unopposed and the domination of Mulayam Singh Yadav (Mualyam Singh Yadav) family came to an end. On Wednesday, Santraj Yadav of Gorakhpur and Krishnapal Malik of Baghpat submitted nomination papers for the post of Chairman. Santraj and Krishnapal were declared elected unopposed due to no application from the opposition. Also Read – Shivraj was removed from power by the public, yet the eagles did not come, 3 lies daily: Kamal Nath

The newly elected Chairman Santraj Yadav said that to improve the financial condition of the bank, he said to run a contact and dialogue campaign. On Wednesday, Santraj, who was elected unopposed, also administered a pledge to increase the credibility of the bank in the first meeting of the newly elected board. He said that the important role of the bank will be made meaningful for the development of rural areas and to increase the income of farmers. The bank will cooperate fully in setting up agriculture and agro-based units.

Chairman Santraj Yadav refused to comment on the question of bank irregularities during the tenure of previous governments and said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is adopting a policy of zero tolerance. Taking this policy forward, bringing back the lost dignity of the bank will be the priority.

With the victory in the election of 14 directors of the bank, the BJP’s capture of the managing committee was decided. Therefore, the election of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman was just a formality. As per the schedule, on Wednesday, BJP’s Santraj Yadav nominated for the Chairman and K. P. Malik for the Deputy Chairman. The Election Officer made a formal announcement of his election as soon as all the formalities were completed.