UP: After marrying ‘uncle’, the woman scholar, who got here to invite for safety, used to be murdered in entrance of the police station, now the police investigation

UP (Uttar Pradesh) of Badaun district (Budaun) I do an honor killing (Honor killing) The case has come In fact, a 20-year-old woman finding out in BA fell in love along with her cousin whilst speaking at the telephone and either one of them ran away and were given married in a temple. The members of the family of the woman lodged a case of kidnapping in opposition to the sweetheart and 3 individuals of his circle of relatives. However the younger guy and the woman had sought coverage by means of submitting a petition within the Top Court docket, which used to be accredited. After this, when the younger guy and the woman reached the police station for safety, the woman's father and brother attacked the loving couple outdoor. The police stored the younger guy, however the woman used to be murdered. In terms of this honor killing in entrance of the police station, now the policemen (UP Police) Its function has additionally come beneath scrutiny.

An inquiry has been ordered into the function of policemen within the honor killing of a 20-year-old girl who had eloped along with her lover. The girl used to be stabbed within the chest simply outdoor the police station and her brothers slit her throat. The arrested brothers instructed the police that the circle of relatives have been introduced into disrepute on account of him.

Badaun SSP Sankalp Sharma mentioned, “We’re probing the function of the investigating officer and different policemen within the police station. Who leaked the guidelines to the woman’s circle of relatives that the couple is coming to the police station, this is essential?” Archana Yugal, a BA scholar, belonged to a outstanding farming circle of relatives of Palia Gujar village in Badaun.

Archana’s father’s cousin Devendra Kumar, who lives within the village, ceaselessly referred to as her circle of relatives. Each fell in love. Archana and Devendra eloped on June 22 and were given married at a temple in Bareilly. On June 30, his elder brother Ravit Kumar lodged a criticism with the Dataganj police station accusing Devendra and 3 individuals of his circle of relatives of kidnapping. Archana and Devendra sought coverage from the Allahabad Top Court docket and their plea used to be accredited.

SSP Sankalp Sharma mentioned, “We didn’t get the Top Court docket order, however the couple knowledgeable the native police. They mentioned they would like police coverage. So he used to be requested to return to the police station. The couple went to the Dataganj police station at the intervening evening of Wednesday and Thursday. However his brother and father attacked the couple. The police stored Devendra. “We have now ensured the protection of Devendra and Ravit and Pushpendra were arrested from the spot together with the homicide weapon,” the SSP mentioned.