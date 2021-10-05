UP: Akhilesh attacked BJP Government, mentioned – now we have the possibility of Rath Yatra once more, that is the victory march of SP

Lakimpur Kheri violence, Samajwadi Birthday party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Rath yatra, vijay yatra, Information: Former Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister and Samajwadi Birthday party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday focused the BJP executive of the state over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and mentioned agree with the BJP. No longer that justice must be executed. There may be an attraction to the farmers to overthrow this executive within the coming time.Additionally Learn – Lakhimpur Kheri Reside Updates: Priyanka Gandhi arrested in Sitapur, Chidambaram expressed sturdy displeasure, mentioned this…

Samajwadi Birthday party President Akhilesh Yadav informed information company ANI, We're getting a possibility to adopt Rath Yatra once more and this time this is a 'Vijay Yatra' of Samajwadi Birthday party. The folk of Uttar Pradesh are dissatisfied with the BJP executive. The SP chief mentioned, within the upcoming meeting elections, we can box standard faces. We're operating on it and can announce the names of the applicants as quickly because the election dates are introduced.

We’re once more getting a possibility to carry rath yatra & this time, this is a ‘vijay yatra’ of Samajwadi Birthday party. As folks of Uttar Pradesh are dissatisfied with the BJP government: Samajwadi Birthday party leader Akhilesh Yadav informed ANI percent.twitter.com/T94od82Dz9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2021

Samajwadi Birthday party leader Akhilesh Yadav mentioned, the federal government deployed policemen to forestall opposition leaders from going to Lakhimpur Kheri. By the point we have been able to go away, police and RAF body of workers have been provide barricading out of doors my space. I will be able to be assembly the bereaved circle of relatives quickly.

Samajwadi Birthday party leader Akhilesh Yadav informed information company ANI, We don’t imagine that the BJP executive will carry the accountable to justice. We attraction to the farmers to throw this executive out of energy. The video and others provide at the spot have indicated the involvement of the son of MoS House (Ajay Mishra Teni).

Akhilesh Yadav mentioned, BJP has no religion in offering justice. There may be an attraction to the farmers to overthrow this executive within the coming time. All those that have been at the spot have pointed arms on the son of the Minister of State for House. So long as he’s the Minister of State for House, how is it conceivable that the police will input his space so he must surrender.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav mentioned, if those 3 regulations are applied, it’s conceivable that during long term, the land and land may also be snatched from the farmers. Finish this regulation. The volume of condemnation of the Lakhimpur incident is much less. The British additionally should not have executed such a lot oppression and injustice because the farmers are being handled beneath the BJP executive.