UP: Akhilesh Yadav claims earlier than Cycle Yatra, …. turns out SP will win 400 seats

Akhilesh Yadav, Cycle Yatra, Samajwadi Birthday party, Uttar Prdaesh Meeting Election 2022, UP, BJP, Lucknow: Samajwadi Birthday party (Samajwadi Birthday party ) Chairman Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) Lately on Thursday, claimed that seeing the displeasure of the folks of Uttar Pradesh with the ruling BJP, it sort of feels that the SP goes to vote for the impending meeting elections within the state. (UP Meeting Election 2022 ) I will be able to win 400 seats.

The SP president claimed within the first press convention earlier than beginning his cycle yatra in opposition to the insurance policies of the BJP govt, "The federal government has failed on each factor. Until now we used to talk 350, however the type of resentment that is one of the other folks, we might win 400 seats. Lately the placement is such that the applicants will fall quick with the BJP. The applicants won't ask for tickets in any respect."

With new route and aspirations, we wish to make the folks of UP satisfied and be offering aid to them. The present executive has betrayed other folks thru its mismanagement & incompetence. Many of us died consequently. The govt. didn’t assist someone in time of want: SP leader Akhilesh Yadav percent.twitter.com/LIbwlMe3pp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 5, 2021

Akhilesh stated that final Sunday, in a rally in Mirzapur, Union House Minister Amit Shah had stated that the BJP govt of the state has fulfilled each promise of the celebration’s election manifesto launched within the 12 months 2017. However in reality that the BJP has now not even opened its manifesto but.

1000’s of SP staff participate in a ‘Cycle Yatra’ in Lucknow, led by means of celebration leader Akhilesh Yadav. The yatra will transfer from SP Administrative center to Janeshwar Mishra Park, Lucknow. percent.twitter.com/FZqJh6UAUc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 5, 2021

Accusing the BJP of creating politics now not a public carrier, however a way of commercial, the SP president stated, “The folks of BJP are not making ‘manifesto’ however ‘manifesto’. For them politics is a industry. The general public has noticed the betrayal of BJP. BJP does now not have any paintings tradition, if it have been, possibly some paintings would were finished. The previous Leader Minister of Uttar Pradesh accused the Yogi Adityanath govt of the state of totally failing to avoid wasting lives all over the Kovid-19 pandemic, announcing that all the govt and management had cheated the general public and killed numerous other folks. Has long gone.

SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav blamed Uttar Pradesh within the topic of malnutrition, dropping lifeless our bodies in Ganga, getting rid of shrouds from lifeless our bodies, black advertising of medications all over Kovid-19 epidemic, sacrificing lecturers by means of doing accountability in Panchayat elections, blameless other folks in prison Describing it as the number 1 state when it comes to custodial loss of life, placing up atrocities on other folks of explicit faith and caste, hiding its failure by means of placing up giant posters and hoardings, blamed the BJP govt of the state for this.