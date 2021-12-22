UP: Allegations of acquire of land on leaders and officers in Ayodhya, CM Yogi ordered investigation

Lucknow/New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the alleged acquire of land by way of some politicians and administrative officers in Ayodhya. A senior professional of the state executive gave this data on Wednesday night time. In this topic, Navneet Sehgal, Further Leader Secretary (Data) in Lucknow mentioned, Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath has requested the Income Division to analyze the topic completely.Additionally Learn – ‘First light over Ayodhya: Courtroom orders registration of case in opposition to Salman Khurshid

UP executive orders an inquiry after names of family members of a number of state ministers, officers seem in Ayodhya land offers. Particular Secretary Income will examine the topic and provide a report back to the federal government in per week – ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2021

Previous, the Congress alleged that a number of BJP leaders and a few officers of the Uttar Pradesh executive had purchased the land across the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya at throwaway costs and this “loot” of land was once the Excellent Courtroom’s verdict within the 12 months 2019. After the verdict has been taken. Additionally Learn – UP Polls 2022: Yogi Adityanath claims to win greater than 325 seats in UP, mentioned – 2022 shall be a greater win than 2017

However, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted, mentioning the inside track associated with the alleged acquire of land in Ayodhya, “Hindu walks at the trail of reality and loots below the guise of Hindutva faith.”

Congress birthday celebration normal secretary and leader spokesperson Randeep Surjewala mentioned that High Minister Narendra Modi must resolution at the ‘loot of donations’ and ‘loot of land’ and all the episode must be investigated. Speaking to newshounds outdoor the Parliament advanced in Delhi, he discussed the names of a few BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh and a few senior officers of the native management and claimed that BJP other folks have dedicated ‘Ram treason’ for which they’re ‘sin and cursed’. ‘ are a part of.

There was no response from the BJP facet in this declare of the Congress.

Surjewala mentioned, previous donations had been looted within the title of the temple and now there’s loot to construct wealth. It’s transparent that BJP is now committing Ram treason. There may be direct loot of land. On one hand the lamp of religion was once lit and at the different facet the land has been looted by way of the folks of BJP. Surjewala claimed, now a brand new disclosure has come to the fore that the land close to the Ram temple below structure has been purchased by way of BJP MLAs, Mayor, OBC fee individuals and most sensible officers of the management at a throwaway value. Even the lands of Dalits were grabbed. All this was once finished after the courtroom’s choice at the Ram temple case got here.”

Congress chief Surjewala mentioned, “Lord Shri Ram is a logo of religion, agree with, dignity and Sanatan. However the other folks of BJP are working the trade of loot in his title additionally. High Minister inform me when will you open your mouth? The High Minister must additionally inform that once (he) gets the investigation of the loot of donations and loot of land finished?”