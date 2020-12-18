UP also intensified political stir, now Omprakash Rajbhar met Shivpal Yadav, has also met Owaisi

Lucknow: Assembly elections in UP will be held in the year 2022. But before this, political preparations have started in the state. On Thursday, Suhaldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President Om Prakash Rajbhar met Shivpal Yadav. It is being told that in this hour-long conversation, Rajbhar invited Shivpal to be a part of the Participation Resolution Front. Also Read – AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at Mamta Banerjee, saying – Muslim voters not your property

Significantly, a day earlier, Omprakash Rajbhar met AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. During this time, Owaisi had praised Shivpal Yadav and called him a great leader. Owaisi had said during this time that talks were also being held with Shivpal Yadav. Significantly, in the past, Shivpal Yadav has also praised Asaduddin Owaisi.

Shivpal praised Asaduddin Owaisi and described him as a secular leader. It is being speculated like this. Asaduddin Owaisi will form a coalition by uniting small parties in the 2022 assembly elections and the UP assembly elections in 2022.