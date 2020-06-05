‘Up’ and ‘Brokers of SHIELD’ Lead ABC to Wednesday Win – Variety

The best-rated present on Wednesday night time wasn’t a TV present, however a quite candy animated film referred to as “Up.” Many of you might have heard of it?

ABC received the night time total, because the traditional 2009 pic scored a 0.7 score amongst adults 18-49 and drew 3.Four million whole viewers. “Brokers of SHIELD” got here in after with a 0.Three score and 1.5 million viewers, roughly even in each metrics on its seventh and closing season premiere.

Fox got here second, as “Final Tag” steadied the ship with a 0.6 score and 1.9 million viewers. That’s just about even on final week’s second episode, which had dipped a big 54% from the season premiere. A “Masterchef” replay cooked up a 0.5 score for 1.7 million dinner friends.

Over on CBS, the community’s new recreation present “Sport On!” delivered a 0.6 score and 3.eight million pairs of eyeballs, roughly even on its debut. The present is hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and pits two groups of three individuals, captained by tennis champion Venus Williams and Tremendous Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, towards one another. A “SEAL Workforce” replay adopted it up with a 0.4 and 2.6 million viewers, with a “S.W.A.T.” rerun closing off the night time at a 0.3 and 2.5 million viewers.

NBC aired reruns of its “Chicago” dramas, with “Chicago P.D.” main the best way at a 0.5 and 3.7 million viewers within the 10 p.m. time slot. “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Hearth” each scored a 0.4 and round 3.eight million viewers every.

Lastly on the CW, the ultimate season of “The 100” continued with a 0.2 score and 728,000 viewers, even on its earlier episodes. A “Bulletproof” replay scored a 0.1 and 348,000 whole viewers.