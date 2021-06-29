UP: Assault on son of well-known poet Munnavar Rana, motorbike riders opened fireplace

Rae Bareli: Unknown bike-borne assailants opened fireplace on Tabrez, son of well-known Urdu poet Munawwar Rana. Tabrez fortuitously survived the incident. Consistent with reviews, the attackers opened fireplace on Tabrez Rana close to a petroleum pump in Tripula space of ​​the town. He fired two pictures after which fled from the spot. Bullets hit Tabrez’s SUV. Additionally Learn – Yogi executive minister Mohsin Raza raised questions about Sumaiya Rana’s becoming a member of Samajwadi Celebration

The police have began investigating the incident by way of recording the observation of Tabrez Alam. Tabrez is a land dealer and he informed the police that he has no enmity with any individual.

Police are scanning the CCTV photos of the realm to spot the attackers. Munavwar Rana is a resident of Rae Bareli however he has been dwelling in Lucknow for the final a number of years. A police spokesman stated that the assault may well be the results of a belongings dispute.