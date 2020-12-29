UP Assembly Election 2022: Owaisi declared first candidate for UP election, know which seat was fielded

UP Assembly Election 2022: There is still one and a half years for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, but political parties have started preparations for this. Even AIMIM, the party of Asaduddin Owaisi, has even announced its first candidate for the election. Owaisi has announced the candidate for Balrampur Assembly Seat in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – AIMIM Chief Owaisi said about the law against ‘Love-Jihad’ – BJP’s state governments are making fun of the constitution

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has announced Dr. Abdul Mannan as its candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election (UP Assembly Election 2021) from Utraula Assembly seat in Balrampur district. Mannan is a doctor by profession. Abdul Mannan joined AIMIM after leaving the Peace Party earlier this month.

Owaisi has announced the name of the first candidate without waiting for the formal announcement of his alliance with other parties. On 16 December, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi met Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow for an alliance in the 2022 assembly elections.

Progressive Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPA) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav (Shivpal Singh Yadav) also met Rajbhar for allegedly joining the alliance. The name of this alliance is being called the Partnership Front.