UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi said- Construction of temple in Ayodhya after 492 years is a matter of pride

new Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a strong speech on Saturday in the monsoon session of the Assembly on the issue of abolition of Article 370 in Ram Mandir and Jammu and Kashmir. CM Yogi said, after 492 years, the inauguration of the construction work of Lord Sri Rama's grand temple in Ayodhya from the Prime Minister's office is a matter of pride for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

On August 5, 2019, a major mistake in power politics was scrapped inside it. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah abolished Article 370 of Kashmir forever and worked the last nail on the coffin of terrorism: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/53wUExrHfK

Chief Minister in Vidhan Sabha Monsoon session -2020 @myogiadityanath G's address… https://t.co/0sz1aHdUuF – CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) August 22, 2020

During the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha session, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, this House is running at a time when the whole world is struggling with the global epidemic of Kovid-19, but at the same time the House is happening in those circumstances, when the country Inside, there is a new zest and excitement about a historic decision.