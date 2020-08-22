Entertainment

UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi said- Construction of temple in Ayodhya after 492 years is a matter of pride

August 22, 2020
new Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a strong speech on Saturday in the monsoon session of the Assembly on the issue of abolition of Article 370 in Ram Mandir and Jammu and Kashmir. CM Yogi said, after 492 years, the inauguration of the construction work of Lord Sri Rama’s grand temple in Ayodhya from the Prime Minister’s office is a matter of pride for the people of Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – Woman made bizarre allegations on her husband – why doesn’t he fight with me, divorce me

CM Yogi said, “ On August 5, 2019, a major mistake in power politics in this scandal, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah has done the work of ending the last nail on the coffin of terrorism by abolishing Section 370 of Kashmir forever. .

During the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha session, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, this House is running at a time when the whole world is struggling with the global epidemic of Kovid-19, but at the same time the House is happening in those circumstances, when the country Inside, there is a new zest and excitement about a historic decision.

