UP: Bahubali leader Ramakant Yadav is in danger of life Security sought by writing a letter to the governor

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Former Bahubali MP and Samajwadi Party leader Ramakant Yadav has threatened his life with the operatives of BSP leader and mafia don Mukhtar Ansari and has written a letter to the Governor demanding his protection. In a letter to the Governor, Ramakant Yadav has said that I am in danger of my life from the operatives of Purvanchal mafia don Mukhtar Ansari. After this letter written by the former MP to the Governor, the stir in political circles has intensified.

Let us tell you that Ramakant Yadav was in BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. When he did not get the ticket in the year 2019, he joined the Congress. Ramakant was withdrawn from the Y-Y category security after leaving the BJP. Ramankat Yadav left the Congress and joined the Samajwadi Party on 6 October 2019.

It is being said that Ramakant Yadav was adopting different tactics to get the security of Y (Y) category. Meanwhile, he has adopted a new tactic and has written a letter to the state governor Anandi Ben Patel on September 17, fearing his own murder.

The surprising thing in this is that the people with whom the former MP has threatened his life are related to the mafia MLA of Purvanchal, Mukhtar Ansari gang. On September 4 in Mahuari village of Tarwan police station area of ​​Azamgarh, the police arrested four Mukhtar operatives in an encounter with an AK-47 cartridge and Aslah. The former MP has declared his life as a threat from these operatives.

Ramakant Yadav has written a letter to the Governor saying that he has been an MP from Azamgarh four times and MLA from Phulpur four times. At present, they have not been given any government protection. Because of this, people of criminal tendency try to kill him equally. The former MP has appealed to the Governor for protection.