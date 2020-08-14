UP Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra in custody of MP police, UP police team leaves

New Delhi / Bhopal / Lucknow: Madhya Pradesh police has arrested UP’s Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra in Agar. An FIR is registered against Jnanpur seat MLA Vijay Mishra of Bhadohi district for illegally seizing a person’s property. After the custody of MLA Mishra in the police of Agar district of MP, a police team from Bhadohi in UP has left to arrest him. Also Read – With the help of Sonu Sood, the girl lying on the bed started walking again, said- You are God!

SP of Bhadohi said, Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra has been detained by Agar SP of Madhya Pradesh. Our team has left for MP. His wife and son will also be arrested soon.

SP Rakesh Sagar of Agar district of MP said that MLA Mishra has not been arrested by us but is in custody only because the crime has taken place in Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, which is not under our jurisdiction. The officer investigating the case will come from Bhadohi and complete the formality of the arrest.

MLA Vijay Mishra has not been arrested by us but only detained as crime took place in Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh, which is not in our jurisdiction. Case Investigating Officer will come from Bhadohi & complete the arrest formalities: Rakesh Sagar, SP, Agar, Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/lTHC3U95tF pic.twitter.com/8A1E1HhP2C – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2020

MLA feared killed in encounter

Let us know that MLA Vijay Gyanpur from Gyanpur Assembly seat in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh recently released a video, threatening his life. In this, MLA Mishra said that I am such a Kusur that I am a Brahmin and I can be killed anytime. My encounter can be done. The MLA said that many mafia and political opponents of Purvanchal are plotting. Bhadohi is on the lookout for capture in the panchayati elections. With this, the police can also arrest and kill me. Today I can be murdered.

Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra detained by SP of Agar in Madhya Pradesh on our request. Our team has been dispatched to MP. His wife & son will be arrested soon: Bhadohi SP An FIR has been registered against MLA. FIR states that he had unlawfully taken possession of a person’s property. pic.twitter.com/aNOmpmZ8hn – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2020

My wife Ramlali and son Vishnu are being implicated in a fake case

MLA Vijay Mishra had said, “My wife Ramlali and son Vishnu are being implicated in a fake case.” He said, he is being harassed as a Brahmin, because he has been a Brahmin and an MLA for four times. Vijay Mishra is seen saying in the video that all this is happening with him so that a mafia of Benares or Chandauli can come here and contest the election. They are also talking about contesting elections for any son of Ballia, so they can be killed.

The MLA has been accused by the relative of pressurizing the property.

The MLA has been accused by his relative Krishnamohan Tiwari, a resident of Dhanapur village, of forcibly staying in the house and making a will to force his son to name his son. Tiwari had filed a lawsuit against the MLA, his wife MLC Ramlali Mishra and son Vishnu Mishra at Gopiganj police station on 7 August. MLA Vijay Mishra started his political journey from Congress. After this, SP and later Nishad joined the party.

Police said- 73 prosecutions are registered against them.

On this statement of the MLA, Bhadohi police issued a statement on Twitter saying, “A video was released by MLA Vijay Mishra on August 13 with the aim of diverting attention from his criminal acts based on untrue facts and creating confusion in public.” There are 73 prosecutions against him. He has been given a gunner for safety. The allegations made in the video are untrue and baseless. “