UP: Big decision of Yogi government, if doctors leave the job in the middle, then fine of 1 crore will be imposed

Uttar Pradesh News: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has taken a big decision regarding doctors, under this, after doing PG, doctors will have to serve in a government hospital for at least 10 years and if a doctor leaves the job in the meantime, then he should give it to the state government One crore rupees will have to be paid as penalty. The Principal Secretary of Health Department has given information in this regard. He told that if a doctor leaves PG course in between then he will be debarred for three years. In these three years, he will not be able to re-enroll.

After completing studies, join the job immediately

In the decision of the Yogi government, it has also been said that after completing studies, doctors will have to join the job immediately. Apart from this, after PG, government doctors have also been banned from staying in senior residency. The new rule states that no objection certificate (NOC) will be issued by the department in this regard.

Government has given exemption in NEET

In order to meet the shortage of doctors in government hospitals, the government has also arranged a waiver in NEET. Explain that after working for a year in a government hospital in rural area, MBBS doctors are given a relaxation of 10 marks in NEET entrance examination. At the same time, doctors serving two years get a discount of 20 points and 30 years for three years.

Along with this, it has also been told that these doctors can take admission in diploma courses along with PG. It is worth noting that every year, many MBBS doctors posted in government hospitals give NEET exam for admission in PG.