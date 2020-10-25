UP BJP chief showered flowers on Ballia MLA surrounded in controversies, VIDEO viral …

Video of UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh showering flowers on BJP MLA Surendra Singh (Surendra Singh) surrounded by controversies over defending the main accused in the Ballia Shooting incident. At the same time, a few days ago, the party had issued a warning to the same MLA regarding the Ballia case. This video is becoming fiercely viral on BJP’s WhatsApp groups. Also Read – BJP state president seen showering flowers on MLA supporting the accused in Ballia case

In this video, Swantantra Dev Singh is in the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ program of a Krishna temple in Kathoda village of Sikanderpur area and the two leaders are sitting together. This program took place on Friday evening. During the program, the state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh is seen showering flower petals on MLA Surendra Singh and the MLA stands with folded hands. Also Read – Ballia Shooting Case: Main accused Dhirendra sent to 14 days judicial custody

In this program, BJP’s Salempur MP Ravindra Kushwaha was also present. When asked about this, he said that only Swantantra Dev Singh can tell about this. At the same time Swatantra Dev Singh did not answer the phone call nor did any other BJP leader agree to give comment on this incident. Also Read – Ballia firing: Party chief JP Nadda angry with BJP MLA, gave this instruction to Surendra Singh

Let me tell you that a few days ago, the state unit of BJP called the MLA in Lucknow and warned against issuing statements that embarrassed the state government. Not only this, BJP president JP Nadda also expressed displeasure over the behavior of the MLA from the UP BJP chief. On October 15, a 46-year-old man was shot dead in a quarrel over allocation of ration shops.

MLA Surendra Singh was openly defending Dhirendra Pratap Singh, the main accused in this incident. The MLA, while accusing the administration of bias and defending the accused, said that he had shot in self-defense. He also demanded to take action against the other party.

(Input: IANS)